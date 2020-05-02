Seton Hall Partners with Viagold & Atlantic Uniform to Donate PPE to Essex County First Responders

From the Essex County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Armando Fontoura, coordinator of the Essex County Office of Emergency Management, today expressed his gratitude to Seton Hall University, and their collaborative partner, the Viagold International Education Management Group, and Mr. Gary DeRogartis, President/CEO of Atlantic Uniform, police outfitters with businesses in Newark and Belleville, for their donations of personal protective gear to his department.

“Our public sector – private sector partnership with these two generous and civic minded institutions has resulted in our acquisition of more than 50,000 vital face masks which will be distributed to Essex County First Responders who are now on the dangerous front line in mitigating the potentially deadly impact of coronavirus on a daily basis,” Sheriff Fontoura stated. “Seton Hall, Viagold and Atlantic Uniform have proved their magnanimity, unselfishness and community spirit in help us save the lives of our neighbors.”

Fontoura pointed out that New Jersey’s toll to Covid-19 has already approached nearly 120,000 confirmed cases and over 7,200 deaths, of which, the Essex County toll has reached more than 13,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

“On behalf of our neighbors, I personally thank Seton Hall, Viagold and Atlantic Uniform for their dedication, compassion and leadership,” the sheriff noted. “I urge all of our neighbors to continue following public health guidelines and to maintain safe social distancing standards, the wearing of face coverings or masks when out in public and the frequent washing of hands. By working together, we shall overcome this scourge.”