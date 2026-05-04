Maplewood Foundation Kicks Off ‘All For One’ Fundraising Campaign, Seeking Donations of All Sizes to Meet $100,000 Grantmaking Goal

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood and South Orange residents, today announced the launch of its “All For One” spring fundraising campaign, built on the notion that by pooling donations both small and large, the community can more quickly create a permanent source of funding that gives more than $100,000 in grants each year.

As of May 2026, a thousand of the 14,000 households in Maplewood and South Orange have made a gift to the Foundation, allowing the 3-year-old organization to build a nest egg that has yielded 29 grants totaling $212,900 to 25 nonprofits serving the community. From local arts and environmental initiatives to senior services and youth programs, these grants have likely touched the lives of every resident of the two towns.

“You don’t need to be a major philanthropist to leave a legacy; in fact, a third of our donors have given less than $100,” said Fred Profeta, president of the Foundation. “You just need to be a neighbor who cares about their fellow residents. That’s the secret sauce that makes Maplewood and South Orange so special. Whether you give $25 or $25,000, you’re a partner in building a legacy that serves our community forever.”

Donations to The Maplewood Foundation are invested in a fund for a longer-term and wider impact within our local neighborhoods. The Foundation aims to award approximately 5% of its holdings each year as Program and Seed grants through an annual grant cycle.

To incentivize support, the first 100 individuals who donate $100 or more during the “All For One” campaign will receive a Baggu-style reusable bag featuring art designed for the campaign by local artist Ken Stanek of Studio Number Nine.

“Our donors are our greatest ambassadors, so we are thrilled to give them a small piece of art they can carry around to help raise awareness of the Foundation,” said Profeta. “When we’re ALL for one community, we will become a six-figure grant-giving machine.”

To learn more about the Foundation’s impact or make a donation, visit https://themaplewoodfoundation.org/other-ways-to-give/. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood and South Orange, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation. Visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org for more information.