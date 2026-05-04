South Orange-Maplewood School District Posts ’26/’27 Budget Doc Ahead of May 4 Vote

The South Orange-Maplewood School District and Board of Education have posted the legally required budget document ahead of a scheduled May 4 public hearing and vote on the final adoption of the 2026-2027 school budget.

The Board of Education introduced its $200 million budget at a special meeting on March 24, reporting that it will involve eliminating a total of 23 full-time positions, mostly through attrition, but with 5 of those 23 being “reductions in force”, or RIFs — and will also result in an approximate 6% increase in the local tax levy, with the district able to go outside of the 2% cap due to allowable exceptions for items such increased healthcare costs and student enrollment.

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The budget document (see below) fulfills legal requirements for posting ahead of voting; however, BOE members have been calling for more transparency for the budget cycle.

At the April 23 BOE meeting, Board member Meredith Higgins congratulated Supt. Jason Bing on the many committees that had been created, but asked about making the Budget Action Committee and other committees involving non-elected citizens more accessible.

“What I’m hearing as a Board member is people wanting to participate in those a little bit more,” said Higgins. “So can you talk a little bit about how those committees will become maybe a little bit more accessible? Or can people apply every year, every couple of years? Is there a maximum for each committee? I’d love to hear what your dreams are in that area.” Finance Chair Malini Nayar had voiced similar concerns upon the budget’s initial introduction in March.

The Board of Education will hold a hearing and final vote on the budget on May 4. The BOE will hold its Reorganization Meeting/Renewals on May 7.