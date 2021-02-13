Seton Hall University Reports 70 COVID-19 Cases in Spring Semester So Far, as Students Return to Campus

Seton Hall University has reported 70 positive COVID-19 cases during the spring semester, with a cumulative total of 267 cases across its three campuses in South Orange, Newark and Nutley since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest update of its dashboard on Thursday.

The first number “refers to all cases detected since students began moving in for the spring semester at the beginning of January,” and it includes students, faculty, administration and staff, Seton Hall University spokesman Michael Ricciardelli told the Village Green.

The university has also reported a total of 8,832 tests administered. Ricciardelli said that the figure only reflects students tested to date.

The Setonian reported this week that students have begun to move back to campus for the first time since fall.

The university, which moved to hybrid instruction at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, switched to all-remote classes and paused its men’s basketball program in mid-November amid a dramatic increase in positive cases.

In August, the university said that it had spent more than $7 million to ensure a safe start to its fall semester along with a public information campaign aimed at students, which includes them taking the Seton Hall Pledge and performing daily screenings.