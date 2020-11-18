South Orange Village Offices to Close Starting Nov. 23 Due to ‘Rapid Increase’ of COVID-19 Cases in County

From the Township of South Orange:

Beginning Monday, November 23, 2020, Village Offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

Due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Essex County, the Township of South Orange Village has decided to close its doors to the public beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020 in an effort to keep Village residents and Village employees safe while continuing to maintain Village services.

All departments will remain open and functioning. If you have business to take care of, please contact your department directly. You can find a list of department extensions here.

Please remain mindful of social distancing and wearing face coverings in public. We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and smart during this holiday season.