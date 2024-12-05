HolidaySouth Orange

South Orange’s Blanchard Estate Joins 11 Other Homes on Essex County Holiday House Tour

Register now ($20 for adults; free for children and students) to visit the home on Saturday, Dec. 7 or Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Village Green
Yvonne Patterson, the current owner of the Blanchard Estate in South Orange, will be opening the doors of her home as a stop on the Essex County Historical House Holiday Tour.

It’s the only South Orange-Maplewood home on the tour.

The Blanchard Estate was built by William L. Blanchard in 1924 and is celebrating its 100th year anniversary this year. The property historically was known for its brilliant Christmas lights, displayed each year as a seasonal and scenic attraction. Some of the lights that frame the mansion are still in good working condition.

The mansion’s 100-year history is equally intriguing; its stately rooms tell a story, and it has a part in community folklore as a speakeasy during the bygone era of Prohibition. Admission to the home is $20 per adult; free for children and students.

Reservations are encouraged.

Parking is not available at the estate. Guests will be shuttled from a local parking area. For more information, reservations and details, email info@pattersonfoundation.org or text to 973.803.9390. Open 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8.

Read more about the Essex County Holiday House Tour here:

Download (PDF, 509KB)

