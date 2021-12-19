Arlene Allen Knight, 57, Amazing Mother, Former Seth Boyden Lunch Aide & Beloved Crossing Guard 

God called Arlene Addie Allen Knight home on December 5, 2021. The daughter of the late Franklin and Elizabeth Allen, she was born August 5, 1964 in Rahway, NJ, the 7th of 11 siblings.

Arlene graduated from Clifford Scott High School and then pursued a higher education at Century College where she studied Early Childhood Development and received her degree. In 1987 she married Gregory Knight and they were blessed with four children Chanel, Briel, Claress and Gregory Jr.

She was an important fixture in the Maplewood community and held down different positions such as a lunch aide at Seth Boyden Elementary School and crossing guard for the police department. She loved working with children and being a part of her community. She was a great friend, a kind soul and would always give hugs full of warmth and love that would brighten everyone’s day.

Arlene loved St. Joseph Church and joined the Cornerstone where she made strong connections. Her faith stayed with her every day guiding her through her life and it will continue to guide her children and grandson through their lives.

Her greatest accomplishment was her commitment to raise her children as loving, God-fearing members of society. Her children were her everything. She always had an amusing story to tell about one or all of them, always smiling while telling the story.

We will miss her bright smile, her robust laughter, and those kind words that always knew how to lift your spirits even if she herself was going through something.

Arlene is survived by Gregory Sr. and her four amazing children, her beloved son in law Moussa Ouedraogo (Chanel), her beloved grandson Matthew-Sahid Ouedraogo, and her siblings Carol Bey, Elizabeth Tait (Eddie), Robin Horsley, Franklin Allen, Ronald Allen, David Allen (Wanda), and Earl Allen (Tilecha) and her surviving aunt Carol Kersey.

She is reunited in heave with her parents, Franklin and Elizabeth Allen, along with her brothers Nathaniel , Joseph and Osiris.

Arlene also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends who cherish memories of living with and loving her.

Even though she is not with us now, Arlene will never be forgotten.

Arlene’s life will be celebrated on Monday, December 20, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 767 Prospect Street, Maplewood, NJ.

