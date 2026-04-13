LETTER: 70+ Jewish NJ-11 Voters Endorse Analilia Mejia for Congress

Democratic nominee and former Bernie Sanders national political advisor Analilia Mejia is running against Republican Joe Hathaway, former Mayor of Randolph, in a special election to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat for NJ-11. Special election day is April 16. Early in-person voting runs through April 14. Read more election coverage here.

Letter to the Editor:

As Jewish voters in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district we wholeheartedly support Analilia Mejia in the April 16th special election, as well as in the June primary and November full term elections. Our support for Analilia is rooted in the core Jewish value of treating each other with dignity, Kavod HaBriyot, because all humans carry divine sparks, B’tzelem Elohim.

Jewish ethical tradition moves us to seek justice, Tzedek, with compassion, Rachamim, as our sacred responsibility. It urges us not just to seek peace, but to run after it, Bakesh Shalom V’Rodfehu, while doing acts of loving kindness, G’milut Hasadim, and repairing the world, Tikkun Olam. Additionally, we value caring for the sick, Bikkur Cholim, caring for our own bodies, Sh’mirat HaGuf, and loving our neighbors as ourselves, V’ahavta L’re’acha Kamocha.

Analilia Mejia’s past work and future plans reflect our Jewish values.

She has consistently fought for workers’ rights and dignity. She has led, and won, the fight for a $15 minimum wage in NJ and as our representative in Congress, she has promised to fight to raise the national minimum wage and make the first $40,000 in wages tax-free, ensuring dignity in work and just wages for all. She spearheaded the campaign to secure paid sick-leave for all New Jersey workers. She has also pledged to protect the right for all workers to unionize.

Analilia will protect the 14th Amendment. Jewish tradition maintains that “There shall be one law for the citizen and for the stranger who dwells among you” (Shmot/Exodus 12:49). For us and for Analilia, this means upholding the civil rights of immigrants, protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, protecting LGBTQ Americans’ rights, and barring convicted insurrectionists from holding office. Analilia’s website reminds us that, “Everyone deserves dignity and respect, and the freedom to be who they are.” With antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny and other bigotry on the rise, we remember that human diversity is a sacred resource.

We need leaders like Analilia Mejia who will respect and build upon the strengths of our pluralistic society. As Jewish New Jerseyans, we are proud that this state is among the most ethnically, culturally, and religiously diverse states in the union. Our long Jewish history teaches us that multicultural communities thrive in inclusive societies that reward partnerships and cooperation across differences. We will not support politicians who use our differences to divide us, because such divisions are dangerous and we find safety in solidarity. Our non-Jewish neighbors are important partners in strengthening American democracy and building a just economy that works for us all.

Please join us in voting for Analilia Mejia to represent NJ 11 in Congress! Signed,

Note: Synagogue affiliation (and location) is listed for synagogue members who opted to list affiliation. Signatories below are signing as individuals, and not on behalf of their congregation.

Susie Nakley, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Abraham Greene, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Tamar Wyschogrod

Elizabeth Weisholtz, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Sarah McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Brian McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Melissa Woronoff, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Michael Atkins, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Zoe Berkovic

Sara Kirkwood, TSTI, South Orange

Melissa Renny, Beth El, South Orange

Deborah Engel

Jeff Tabachnick, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

David Cooper

Betsy Tessler, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Rachel Berkowitz

Sheryl Parker, Beth El, South Orange

Gail Greenstein

Ronni Schwartz, Beth El, South Orange

Melanie Hostetter

Phoebe Spanier, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Fern Wolkin

Jed Kwartler, Shomrei Emunah, Montclair

Melvyn Nathanson, Beth El, South Orange

Molly Rodau, Beth El, South Orange

Nancy Mahl

Avi Smolen, Beth El, South Orange

Erin Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange

Matt Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange

Mara Novak

Wendy Schramm

Virgilio O Aran, Oheb Shalom, South Orange

Liba Beyer, Beth El, South Orange

Greg Haber

Eve Levy

JT Sturm

Alison Grant

Bridget Brown, TSTI, South Orange

Hetty Rosenstein

Jodi Fox, Congregation Beth El, South Orange

Stacia Barnet

Jessica Romeo

Nancy Schwartz

Paula Radding

Ollie Ganz

Sylvia Dombey Pearl

Andrew Sprung

Lauren Knighton

Alex Steinberg

Mark Lurinsky, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Matthew Bloom

Sarah Rothman, Beth El, South Orange

Marnie Kaplan

Catherine Markowitz, Beth El, South Orange

Max Weisenfeld

Scott Greenstone

Dara Mastro

Danielle Tropea

Mel Comerchero, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Karen Harris

Lori Schuldiner Schor

Lawrence Lipkin, TSTI, South Orange

Leslie Springer

Fern Wolkin

Stacy Merriweather Fontil, TSTI, South Orange

Sam Graham-Felsen, Congregation Beth El, South Orange

Anya Hoffman

Katie Engst

Alison Oxman

Stephanie Greenwood, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Peter Greene

Rebecca Greene