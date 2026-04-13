LETTER: 70+ Jewish NJ-11 Voters Endorse Analilia Mejia for Congress

Democratic nominee and former Bernie Sanders national political advisor Analilia Mejia is running against Republican Joe Hathaway, former Mayor of Randolph, in a special election to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat for NJ-11. Special election day is April 16. Early in-person voting runs through April 14. Read more election coverage here.
Letter to the Editor:
As Jewish voters in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district we wholeheartedly support Analilia Mejia in the April 16th special election, as well as in the June primary and November full term elections. Our support for Analilia is rooted in the core Jewish value of treating each other with dignity, Kavod HaBriyot, because all humans carry divine sparks, B’tzelem Elohim.
Jewish ethical tradition moves us to seek justice, Tzedek, with compassion, Rachamim, as our sacred responsibility. It urges us not just to seek peace, but to run after it, Bakesh Shalom V’Rodfehu, while doing acts of loving kindness, G’milut Hasadim, and repairing the world, Tikkun Olam. Additionally, we value caring for the sick, Bikkur Cholim, caring for our own bodies, Sh’mirat HaGuf, and loving our neighbors as ourselves, V’ahavta L’re’acha Kamocha.
Analilia Mejia’s past work and future plans reflect our Jewish values.
She has consistently fought for workers’ rights and dignity. She has led, and won, the fight for a $15 minimum wage in NJ and as our representative in Congress, she has promised to fight to raise the national minimum wage and make the first $40,000 in wages tax-free, ensuring dignity in work and just wages for all. She spearheaded the campaign to secure paid sick-leave for all New Jersey workers. She has also pledged to protect the right for all workers to unionize.
Analilia will protect the 14th Amendment. Jewish tradition maintains that “There shall be one law for the citizen and for the stranger who dwells among you” (Shmot/Exodus 12:49). For us and for Analilia, this means upholding the civil rights of immigrants, protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, protecting LGBTQ Americans’ rights, and barring convicted insurrectionists from holding office. Analilia’s website reminds us that, “Everyone deserves dignity and respect, and the freedom to be who they are.” With antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny and other bigotry on the rise, we remember that human diversity is a sacred resource.
We need leaders like Analilia Mejia who will respect and build upon the strengths of our pluralistic society. As Jewish New Jerseyans, we are proud that this state is among the most ethnically, culturally, and religiously diverse states in the union. Our long Jewish history teaches us that multicultural communities thrive in inclusive societies that reward partnerships and cooperation across differences. We will not support politicians who use our differences to divide us, because such divisions are dangerous and we find safety in solidarity. Our non-Jewish neighbors are important partners in strengthening American democracy and building a just economy that works for us all.
Please join us in voting for Analilia Mejia to represent NJ 11 in Congress! Signed,
Note: Synagogue affiliation (and location) is listed for synagogue members who opted to list affiliation. Signatories below are signing as individuals, and not on behalf of their congregation.
Susie Nakley, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Abraham Greene, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Tamar Wyschogrod
Elizabeth Weisholtz, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Sarah McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Brian McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Melissa Woronoff, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Michael Atkins, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Zoe Berkovic
Sara Kirkwood, TSTI, South Orange
Melissa Renny, Beth El, South Orange
Deborah Engel
Jeff Tabachnick, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
David Cooper
Betsy Tessler, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Rachel Berkowitz
Sheryl Parker, Beth El, South Orange
Gail Greenstein
Ronni Schwartz, Beth El, South Orange
Melanie Hostetter
Phoebe Spanier, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Fern Wolkin
Jed Kwartler, Shomrei Emunah, Montclair
Melvyn Nathanson, Beth El, South Orange
Molly Rodau, Beth El, South Orange
Nancy Mahl
Avi Smolen, Beth El, South Orange
Erin Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange
Matt Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange
Mara Novak
Wendy Schramm
Virgilio O Aran, Oheb Shalom, South Orange
Liba Beyer, Beth El, South Orange
Greg Haber
Eve Levy
JT Sturm
Alison Grant
Bridget Brown, TSTI, South Orange
Hetty Rosenstein
Jodi Fox, Congregation Beth El, South Orange
Stacia Barnet
Jessica Romeo
Nancy Schwartz
Paula Radding
Ollie Ganz
Sylvia Dombey Pearl
Andrew Sprung
Lauren Knighton
Alex Steinberg
Mark Lurinsky, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Matthew Bloom
Sarah Rothman, Beth El, South Orange
Marnie Kaplan
Catherine Markowitz, Beth El, South Orange
Max Weisenfeld
Scott Greenstone
Dara Mastro
Danielle Tropea
Mel Comerchero, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Karen Harris
Lori Schuldiner Schor
Lawrence Lipkin, TSTI, South Orange
Leslie Springer
Fern Wolkin
Stacy Merriweather Fontil, TSTI, South Orange
Sam Graham-Felsen, Congregation Beth El, South Orange
Anya Hoffman
Katie Engst
Alison Oxman
Stephanie Greenwood, Bnai Keshet, Montclair
Peter Greene
Rebecca Greene