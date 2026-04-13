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LETTER: 70+ Jewish NJ-11 Voters Endorse Analilia Mejia for Congress

by The Village Green
The Village Green
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Democratic nominee and former Bernie Sanders national political advisor Analilia Mejia is running against Republican Joe Hathaway, former Mayor of Randolph, in a special election to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat for NJ-11. Special election day is April 16. Early in-person voting runs through April 14. Read more election coverage here

 

Letter to the Editor: 

As Jewish voters in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district we wholeheartedly support Analilia Mejia in the April 16th special election, as well as in the June primary and November full term elections. Our support for Analilia is rooted in the core Jewish value of treating each other with dignity, Kavod HaBriyot, because all humans carry divine sparks, B’tzelem Elohim. 

Jewish ethical tradition moves us to seek justice, Tzedek, with compassion, Rachamim, as our sacred responsibility. It urges us not just to seek peace, but to run after it, Bakesh Shalom V’Rodfehu, while doing acts of loving kindness, G’milut Hasadim, and repairing the world, Tikkun Olam. Additionally, we value caring for the sick, Bikkur Cholim, caring for our own bodies, Sh’mirat HaGuf, and loving our neighbors as ourselves, V’ahavta L’re’acha Kamocha

Analilia Mejia’s past work and future plans reflect our Jewish values. 

She has consistently fought for workers’ rights and dignity. She has led, and won, the fight for a $15 minimum wage in NJ and as our representative in Congress, she has promised to fight to raise the national minimum wage and make the first $40,000 in wages tax-free, ensuring dignity in work and just wages for all. She spearheaded the campaign to secure paid sick-leave for all New Jersey workers. She has also pledged to protect the right for all workers to unionize. 

Analilia will protect the 14th Amendment. Jewish tradition maintains that “There shall be one law for the citizen and for the stranger who dwells among you” (Shmot/Exodus 12:49). For us and for Analilia, this means upholding the civil rights of immigrants, protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, protecting LGBTQ Americans’ rights, and barring convicted insurrectionists from holding office. Analilia’s website reminds us that, “Everyone deserves dignity and respect, and the freedom to be who they are.” With antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny and other bigotry on the rise, we remember that human diversity is a sacred resource. 

We need leaders like Analilia Mejia who will respect and build upon the strengths of our pluralistic society. As Jewish New Jerseyans, we are proud that this state is among the most ethnically, culturally, and religiously diverse states in the union. Our long Jewish history teaches us that multicultural communities thrive in inclusive societies that reward partnerships and cooperation across differences. We will not support politicians who use our differences to divide us, because such divisions are dangerous and we find safety in solidarity. Our non-Jewish neighbors are important partners in strengthening American democracy and building a just economy that works for us all. 

Please join us in voting for Analilia Mejia to represent NJ 11 in Congress! Signed, 

Note: Synagogue affiliation (and location) is listed for synagogue members who opted to list affiliation. Signatories below are signing as individuals, and not on behalf of their congregation.

Susie Nakley, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Abraham Greene, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Tamar Wyschogrod 

Elizabeth Weisholtz, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Sarah McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Brian McNamara, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Melissa Woronoff, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Michael Atkins, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Zoe Berkovic 

Sara Kirkwood, TSTI, South Orange

Melissa Renny, Beth El, South Orange

Deborah Engel 

Jeff Tabachnick, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

David Cooper 

Betsy Tessler, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Rachel Berkowitz 

Sheryl Parker, Beth El, South Orange

Gail Greenstein 

Ronni Schwartz, Beth El, South Orange

Melanie Hostetter 

Phoebe Spanier, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Fern Wolkin 

Jed Kwartler, Shomrei Emunah, Montclair

Melvyn Nathanson, Beth El, South Orange

Molly Rodau, Beth El, South Orange

Nancy Mahl 

Avi Smolen, Beth El, South Orange

Erin Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange

Matt Scherzer, TSTI, South Orange

Mara Novak 

Wendy Schramm 

Virgilio O Aran, Oheb Shalom, South Orange

Liba Beyer, Beth El, South Orange 

Greg Haber 

Eve Levy 

JT Sturm 

Alison Grant 

Bridget Brown, TSTI, South Orange

Hetty Rosenstein 

Jodi Fox, Congregation Beth El, South Orange

Stacia Barnet 

Jessica Romeo 

Nancy Schwartz

Paula Radding 

Ollie Ganz 

Sylvia Dombey Pearl 

Andrew Sprung 

Lauren Knighton 

Alex Steinberg 

Mark Lurinsky, Bnai Keshet, Montclair 

Matthew Bloom 

Sarah Rothman, Beth El, South Orange 

Marnie Kaplan 

Catherine Markowitz, Beth El, South Orange

Max Weisenfeld 

Scott Greenstone 

Dara Mastro 

Danielle Tropea 

Mel Comerchero, Bnai Keshet, Montclair 

Karen Harris 

Lori Schuldiner Schor 

Lawrence Lipkin, TSTI, South Orange 

Leslie Springer 

Fern Wolkin 

Stacy Merriweather Fontil, TSTI, South Orange

Sam Graham-Felsen, Congregation Beth El, South Orange

Anya Hoffman 

Katie Engst 

Alison Oxman 

Stephanie Greenwood, Bnai Keshet, Montclair

Peter Greene 

Rebecca Greene

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