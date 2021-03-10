OPINION: SOMA Community Alliance for Education Leadership Urges School Stakeholders to Work Together on ‘Child/Student-Driven’ Approach to Reopening

We want to start by saying that we are here with you, in this challenging moment, as fellow community members, processing our own feelings about it all. We are operating largely with the same information as you are. We are also trying to connect the dots, and read between the . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.