OPINION: Strengthening Bonds in Times of Tragedy—Embracing Unity & Compassion

The following opinion piece is from Jen Greenberg, Trustee/Town Council Member of South Orange Village, and Deborah Engel, Deputy Mayor, Township of Maplewood.

In the quiet corners of our town, amidst the busyness of daily life, there lies a profound lesson in humanity – a lesson that has been deeply underscored for us in the wake of these devastating acts of terrorism that have exploded in Israel. As the sole Jewish members serving on our town councils, we find ourselves in a unique position to share not only the pain of our community but also the enduring wisdom that our heritage imparts, emphasizing the pivotal role of unity, compassion, and community support during times of distress.

In the Jewish tradition, we are taught from an early age the importance of community. We learn that our strength lies not only in our faith but in the bonds we share with our neighbors, regardless of their background or beliefs. It is during moments of crisis, such as this unspeakable, heart wrenching week in Israel, that these teachings echo most profoundly.

In the face of this immense tragedy, the silence has been deafening. Our SOMA/MAPSO community is one who holds rallies. We come together at vigils. We organize fundraisers for Ukraine. Why is it that with so much tragedy happening to our families and loved ones in Israel, there seems to be so much silence here?

We are not okay. Our souls are hurting.

As your two elected Jewish leaders, we are committed to breaking this silence. Our two-towns are a tapestry of beliefs, traditions, and customs, each thread weaving a unique story. It is our fervent belief that this diversity is not a source of division but a wellspring of strength.

We know many in the Jewish community are scared. We’ve had security threats and a rise in antisemitism well before this war, and we are terrified of what will happen next.

We also acknowledge there are many of our non-Jewish neighbors who want to help, but don’t know how.

Let us stand shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, breaking the barriers of silence together. Let us embrace this opportunity to learn from one another, to share in the pain of our fellow human beings, and to stand united against terrorism, bigotry, and antisemitism. Our shared humanity transcends religious boundaries, reminding us that, in the face of such tragedy, our collective response should always be one of support, and unwavering solidarity.

Understand that simple acts of kindness hold immense power. Reach out to your Jewish neighbors; we are in pain, and your support means the world to us. Your love matters more than the words you say. It’s the thoughtful gesture that speaks volumes – a text saying, “Thinking of you,” a gentle hug at a public gathering, or asking, “Would you like to talk about your connection to Israel?” Your empathy and understanding make a significant difference.

You can help us by providing a safe space to share our grief and our fears with you – our friends, our neighbors, our community – and validating that it is okay for us to feel these devastating emotions regardless of what is happening politically.

In the Jewish culture, we light two candles on Shabbat, the day of rest, which begins Friday at sunset. We invite you to join us in solidarity by lighting your own candles at home – on Friday or any day – and saying a prayer for peace. If you don’t have words of your own, we invite you to share in ours:

Oseh shalom bimromav

Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu

V’al kol Yisrael

V’imru amen

May the almighty who makes peace in high places

Make peace for us

And for all Israel

And let us say, amen

In the days ahead, let us foster a culture of kindness, understanding and curiosity within SOMA/MAPSO. By nurturing empathy, and supporting those in need, let’s make our community a beacon of hope, compassion, and unity.

With hope and determination,

Jen Greenberg, Trustee/Council, South Orange Village

Deborah Engel, Deputy Mayor, Township of Maplewood