South Orange Pool Work on Schedule; But ‘Not a Lot of Room for Error’

Despite recent cold and rainy weather, construction continues at the South Orange Pool, with the installation of several shade structures, and Village Administrator Julie Doran says that the pool is still on track for a Memorial Day opening — although “it’s very tight.”

Doran told the Village Council on Monday, April 14, that there have been a lot of inquiries about the pool and the schedule and explained the unique aspects of pool construction.

“Pool work is very difficult because there’s just a few months of the year that you can do the work. It has to be the right temperature, the right season, and we try to fit it in like everybody else before pool season opening,” Doran said. “Right now, everything’s on schedule; it’s very tight. There’s not a lot of room for error, but so far there’s no error. So, fingers crossed.”

The total cost of the construction projects at the pool is nearly $1.7 million dollars and work includes replacing the pool gutters in both the main pool and the intermediate pool as well as the associated plumbing with both; repairing the picnic area structure; making the bathhouse ADA accessible; and installing 10 shade structures.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum told the council that the shade structures at the pool will be paid for, in part, by an $82,000 local recreation aid grant recently received from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which will be applied to the $97,957 total for the shade structures.