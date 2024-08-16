Maplewood Police Arrest Man for Aggravated Assault

Maplewood Police arrested a 34-year-old Maplewood man in response to a report of an aggravated assault in a Florida Street home on August 12.

Police arrested Steven Hemmings after an on-scene investigation and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on Officer, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose. Hemmings was transported to County Jail.

Here is the rest of this week’s Maplewood Police blotter:

August 8th – August 14th

August 8, 2024: DUI Arrest: On 8/08/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Irvington Avenue near Boyden Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. After an on-scene investigation, Officer Crayton arrested 22-year-old Makai Greene of South Orange, NJ, for Driving Under the Influence.

August 11, 2024: Motor Vehicle Theft: On 8/11/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Girard Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft. During the on-scene investigation, the driver parked his vehicle in front of the residence. Unknown suspect(s) entered and drove off with the 2021 Jeep Compass. The vehicle was recovered in Newark, NJ.

August 13, 2024: Shoplifting Arrest: On 8/13/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Valley Street business on a report of a shoplifting. Officers located, 49-year-old Donail England of Newark, NJ, who matched the description of the shoplifter given by the business manager. Williams was arrested for shoplifting and transported to County Jail.

August 8-13, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummages: Between 8/08/24 and 8/13/24, Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicle rummages on Springfield Avenue, Park Avenue, Jacoby Street Avenue.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional one shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.