Board of Ed to Host Special Meeting March 31, Curriculum & Instruction Committee Mtg April 5

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ as well as utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are optional in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action may be taken. The Board of Education will adjourn to go to Executive Session immediately after the Special Meeting to interview finalists for Board Counsel (Solicitor) and discuss legal matters to be announced at a later date.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Special Public Meeting

Date / Time: March 31, 2022 – 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2348 307 0223

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 6:30 pm for a Curriculum & Instruction Update utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action may be taken. The Board of Education will adjourn to go to Executive Session immediately after the Curriculum & Instruction Update using an online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations, and other matters to be announced at a later date.

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Special Public Meeting

Date / Time: April 5, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2343 635 1688

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary