Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Brings West African Drumming to Seth Boyden

Story and photos by James Manno, Fine & Performing Arts supervisor.

Professional teaching artists from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater led Seth Boyden students in an interactive percussion demonstration on Tuesday, April 7, introducing them to the rich tradition of West African drumming and movement — sparking curiosity, creativity and joy among the students in kindergarten through third grade.

Students had the opportunity to explore rhythm, movement and creative expression — and many even joined in. The engaging experience was designed to introduce the powerful connection between music and movement, and served as a joyful first step toward a formal, multi-week residency planned for the upcoming school year.

The assembly was presented by SOPAC Arts in Education in partnership with Seth Boyden Elementary School and the school’s PTA, and, building on the success of this initial assembly, Seth Boyden Elementary School has announced an 8-week Ailey Arts in Education residency for students in Grades 2 and 3 for the 2026–2027 school year.

The residency — focused on West African Dance and Drumming — is being made possible through a dynamic partnership among SOPAC Arts in Education, the South Orange Maplewood School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Department, the Seth Boyden Administration, and the Seth Boyden PTA, which is proudly funding the program.

“The Seth Boyden PTA is always eager to support opportunities that bring enriching cultural arts programming into our school community. We believe these experiences play an important role in broadening students’ perspectives, sparking curiosity, and inspiring continued exploration beyond the classroom,” said Nikki Hill, Seth Boyden PTA president. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a deeply involved and generous parent community. Their ongoing support makes it possible to fund programs like the Alvin Ailey assembly, along with a full slate of engaging and enriching experiences throughout the school year. Quite simply, this work would not be possible without them.”

Said SOPAC Arts in Education Director Linda Beard, “SOPAC is thrilled to be collaborating with the South Orange Maplewood School District, Seth Boyden School, and the Seth Boyden PTA to bring such a dynamic and culturally relevant program to their students. Connecting our community to world-class arts experiences is at the heart of SOPAC’s mission, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater represents the very best in arts education. We look forward to deepening this partnership for years to come.”

James A. Manno, supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts for the South Orange-Maplewood School District, said, “The Arts have the unique power to connect students to cultures, histories, and ways of seeing the world that extend far beyond the classroom walls. Bringing the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to Seth Boyden is a reflection of our District’s deep commitment to providing every student with meaningful, high-quality arts experiences. I am incredibly proud of this collaboration and grateful to SOPAC, Principal [Shannon] Glander, and the Seth Boyden PTA for their shared vision and dedication to our students.”

Principal Shannon Glander said the assembly was a “transformative experience for the Seth Boyden school community.

“At Seth Boyden, we believe that the Arts are not just an elective, but a vital lens through which our students understand the world and themselves,” Glander said. “ …Watching our students engage with the rich legacy of Mr. Ailey’s work — the joy, the focus, the sense of wonder on their faces — was a powerful reminder of the importance of providing exceptional cultural experiences that challenge, move, and empower the next generation of artists and thinkers. We are deeply grateful to SOPAC, Mr. Manno, and our dedicated Parent-Teacher Association for making this possible, and we cannot wait to welcome Alvin Ailey back for a full residency next year.”