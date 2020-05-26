Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

CHS Seniors Noori Zubieta & Abigail Strugger Honored With Essex County Academic Achievement Awards

By access_timeMay-26-2020

On May 6, Columbia High School seniors Noori Zubieta and Abigail Strugger were to be among dozens of students across Essex County to be honored at the 33rd Essex County School Boards Association (ECSBA) Academic Awards Banquet hosted by the Essex County Executive Superintendent of Schools.

Although the banquet has long been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zubieta and Strugger received their honors from CHS Guidance Director Falynn Balassone before the South Orange-Maplewood School District closed for distance learning in March.

The annual awards are bestowed on up to two seniors from each of the county’s high schools and acknowledge outstanding achievement in academic performance.

Noori Zubieta will be attending Princeton University in the fall, while Abigail Strugger will be attending the University of Rochester.

Abigail Strugger and Noori Zubieta received their ECSBA Academic Awards in March.

