CHSSF Scholarship Applications Open Until Thursday, April 16

A reminder for students and parents of students continuing their studies beyond CHS this coming fall: Applications for Scholarships from the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund (CHSSF) are open until Thursday, April 16.

The applications must be sent through the mail and must be postmarked by April 16 to by considered. The CHS Scholarship Fund’s instruction sheet and printable applications for the 2026-2027 school year are available on the CHSSF website.

Since 1923, the Fund has provided need-based scholarships to CHS seniors and graduates. The grants can be used for two and four-year colleges and universities, trade and technical schools, certificate programs and even graduate school. Recipients are invited to re-apply each year for as long as they continue their education.

All applications must be printed out and mailed to:

CHSSF

PO Box 315

Maplewood, NJ 07040