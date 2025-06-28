Commenters Ask Board of Ed to Abandon Artificial Turf Plans for Ritzer Field

Over the course of more than 50 minutes and two public comment periods at a meeting on June 26, numerous South Orange-Maplewood residents — and three out-of-towners — asked the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education to reject its plans for artificial turf on Ritzer Field.

The BOE is set to vote on a resolution at its monthly meeting in July — on July 24 — and then send a request for funding to the Board of School Estimate, or BOSE, in August or September. The BOSE, made up of elected municipal officials from South Orange and Maplewood’s governing bodies, signaled its support for artificial turf at a preliminary meeting on June 16 in which four options for Ritzer were presented, ranging in estimated cost from $3.6M to $5.5M. All four options contained some element of artificial turf.

Public commenters at the June 26 meeting of the BOE cited reasons of public health, the environment, storm water management, budget and more in arguing against the use of artificial turf. No commenters on June 26 spoke in favor of turf, although one asked for organic infill if such turf is used.

Past local discussions on turf have elicited impassioned comments for and against turf, most recently in 2021 regarding a referendum on turfing DeHart Park in Maplewood, which was defeated 55%-45%. Read NJMonthly’s report from 2022 here.

BOE members and district staff did not engage on the issue at the June 26 meeting, but BOSE officials stated on June 16 that turf had already been approved for the field in 2019 and that turf was necessary to accommodate the level of usage generated by district sports and to create equitable space for all sports and Physical Education — including resolving a Title IX lawsuit alleging unequal field space for girls.

“I’m here tonight to urge you to abandon your plans as part of much needed upgrades at Ritzer Field, to cover Ritzer Field with plastic,” said former Maplewood Township Committee member David Huemer. “And there are three reasons why you shouldn’t do this. First, your constituents are against it. Secondly, plastic is bad and has negative consequences. And third, you’re not gonna solve the problem you wanna solve.”

“The problem we have is we don’t have enough field space,” continued Huemer. “We have not added any public field space for recreation since Title IX. … You have an improving relationship with the governing bodies of South Orange of Maplewood. They’re working very well together and doing heavy lifting, like merging the fire department. You should be working with them to buy public land. You cannot solve this problem by just covering a field in plastic. So please, please abandon these plans.”

“Did you know that recently our kids held a full-on music festival on Ritzer?” asked Jessica Miller. “It was amazing. The talent here is always so impressive. And so when I view plans to cover substantial parts of the field with a plastic athletic playing surface with 6-8′ fencing to protect it, I ask, how do these plans serve our student body?” Miller also questioned whether the Project Adventure course would be impacted: “The high fences do not allow the necessary clearance for project adventure zip lines. The plans seem to eliminate the lower ropes courses of Project Adventure.”

Rich Wenner questioned the efficacy of turf during hot weather: “One of the arguments given for turf, for artificial turf is that it increases the number of playing days available for teams. But as this past few days has shown, extreme heat changes that calculus. This past Monday and Tuesday, grass was playable, turf was not. Extreme heat days, which are days lost to teams because of unplayable hot surfaces, will only become more frequent in the future.”

Later in comments, a Montclair resident named Anna Grossman presented a piece of artificial turf on which she said she cooked an egg.

Wenner, who said he is a professor of environmental psychology, reported, “There’s a large number of studies that show that connecting to nature significantly improves cognitive performance, recovery from intentionally fatiguing tasks and stress. Given the frequently discussed concern for the stress felt by students in high school, reducing or eliminating their ability to walk, sit on real grass during the school day, that would help restore their mental abilities and reduce stress, seems to me like a step backward.”

“I am confused by the ease with which people who clearly love their children deeply and seek to protect them from harm in many ways, are able so easily to dismiss potential health hazards of turf,” said Wenner.

Jane Conrad asked the BOE “to consider what you have before you throw it all away. … We know the history of this field back several hundred years. There was a farm with fruit trees and a meadow. This is the sort of place we should wish our drinking water were being filtered through. If you let it be hauled away, don’t count on getting anything back that is better than this.”

South Orange resident Ben Vitale said he supported what others had said, but “from what happened at the previous meeting and the looks on your faces tonight, I have a feeling that your minds may already be made up.” If that was the case, Vitale asked that the Board choose the option with the least amount of turf and also “please use alternative infill. … Organic infill addresses about half the problems with the serious environmental consequences of artificial turf. It’s been tried in Europe, works great. I’ll send you some links if you’re interested. I was shocked to learn recently that artificial playing fields are the second largest source of microplastics in our rivers. ”

Paul Stephan, who ran a seat on the BOE last year, asked for a “Plan E” saying Title IX did not require turf: “I know a lot of you probably already have your mind made up. But I’d ask you to consider what’s been called Plan E — not Ritzer Field as it currently is, but Ritzer Field if we actually put the money into maintaining it the way we ought to.”

Local resident Paul Surovell cited research from the Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center at the Icahn School of Medicine [attached below] in asking the BOE to reject artificial turf. “I’ve emailed all of you the link to the center’s position paper on the risks of artificial turf. Here’s an excerpt quote: ‘We strongly discourage the installation of artificial turf playing surfaces and fields due to the uncertainty surrounding the safety of these products and the potential for dangerous heat and chemical exposures.’ In addition, recent studies demonstrating the presence of PFAS and microplastics in these products raise significant concerns for both human health and environmental contamination. Please exercise your due diligence and invite the Center to address these questions.”

Surovell concluded, “It’s a sad irony to see our community removing toxic lead pipes and asbestos, while at the same time this body considers removing Columbia’s green space and replacing it with known toxic materials. Please consider new green and least expensive choice option E — an all grass multipurpose field that will address the inequities of girls softball and serve the needs of athletes and non-athletes alike, as well as members of the community, including the local preschools that rely on Ritzer’s grass.”

Following the BOSE meeting, Village Green also received an email from Maplewood resident Virginia Lamb, a soil health & composting educator-consultant at Groundwork, expressing disappointment that Village Green’s report from that meeting contained “no real detail” on the “important and varied points brought by the 14 residents calling in to express opposition to the plan to turf Ritzer Field.”

Lamb wrote, “Of the many reasons this project is ill advised perhaps the most important one is that it is an irresponsible fiscal decision that the district, and our communities, cannot afford. This past spring we repeatedly heard in Superintendent Bing’s own words about the ‘fiscal cliff’ the district was facing and how layoffs and other cuts were imminent. It was stated on the call meeting that the district already is paying $13 Million annually in debt service (interest + principal). This project alone would increase that amount by $650,000 a year or 5%. Furthermore, the cost is likely to be much higher than expected with tariffs, in addition to anticipated increases in inflation.”

Lamb continued, “The reason this expense is salt in the wound is because we can have a good grass field at Ritzer with regular maintenance at a cost of probably less than $20,000 per year. Compared to $650,000 annually this amount seems outrageous and is equivalent to cost of 5 or more teachers. Then after 10 years the turf rug and infill have to be removed and replaced, and the debt clock starts all over again. (The recent infill and turf rug replacement at Underhill cost $2.5 Million.) So this project puts us on an endless treadmill of expense, not to mention damage to human health and the environment.”

“Across the nation communities also are opting for what they perceive to be the short term fix of plastic turf, but that doesn’t mean our community has to,” wrote Lamb. “We have precious little undeveloped space in Maplewood and South Orange. We need to protect what we have to keep our community safe, healthy and affordable.”

Next Steps

Finance Committee Chair Gifford said the four development options under review seek to “balance athletic needs, fiscal constraints and community feedback.” He directed residents to the Finance Committee meeting minutes on the district website for more information.

Municipal Partners Committee Chair Bimal Kapadia reported that the district would be scheduling a town hall on the Ritzer Field project led by Supt. Jason Bing. “All with the goal of getting ourselves to a vote on Ritzer and the auditorium projects” with “maximum transparency”.

“As we get these dates formalized we’ll make sure they’re communicated to the public so that everyone can attend,” said Kapadia.

“Nothing wants to be rushed, but we want to do it expeditiously since it’s been talked about for awhile.”

Download (PDF, 275KB)