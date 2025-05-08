Defamation Case Dismissed Against ‘Friends of Frank’ Members

A defamation suit filed by a former South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member against another former BOE member and several community members was dismissed in court with prejudice in a ruling filed on April 25, 2025 in Superior Court of New Jersey, and the judge ruled that the “Court will award reasonable attorney’s fees and costs to Defendants.” See the dismissal attached below.

Additionally, a misdemeanor charge against Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez was dismissed in Maplewood municipal court on April 17.

The two court cases are related in that they revolve around the arrest of Sanchez in March of 2024 on a felony charge of child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault related to a 2023 altercation with a 15-year-old CHS student. A grand jury dismissed the felony charge against Sanchez last June. Sanchez was reinstated as Principal days later, after being placed on administrative leave in January 2024.

A grassroots group called “Friends of Frank” formed after his arrest to raise funds for Sanchez’s legal fees and held rallies in his support. Former BOE member Courtney Winkfield and Friends of Frank alleged that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office had brought charges based on unvetted information that they said was inappropriately provided to the Maplewood Police Department by former BOE member Elissa Malespina.

In December 2024, Malespina, who admitted that she did deliver a draft report regarding the altercation between Sanchez and the student to Maplewood police but did so because she is a “mandatory reporter,” filed a defamation suit against Winkfield and several members of “Friends of Frank” alleging the defendants “maliciously, intentionally, and/or recklessly defamed” her by stating she “acted in a criminal manner, acted in an unethical manner, and directly caused Principal Frank Sanchez, Principal at Columbia High School, to be arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanor.”

In his ruling, the Hon. Jeffrey Beacham wrote, “Plaintiff has failed to establish a prima facie case as to each essential element of any cause of action in the Complaint, and/or Defendants have established that the Plaintiff has failed to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted, and/or or there is no genuine issue as to any material fact and Defendants are entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”

Following the dismissal of the defamation suit, attorneys for the defendants said — via a press release from Friends of Frank (see the full release attached below): “As the motion seeking dismissal stated, this case involved exactly the sort of controversy that does not belong in the courtroom, and the true intent of the complaint was to send a message of intimidation throughout the community. The court’s decision confirms that New Jersey law does not tolerate exploitation of the judicial process as a pretext to punish speech that should be addressed by open debate instead.”

Winkfield, and two other women named in the suit — Rachel Fisher and Stephanie Nasteff — shared, “This lawsuit has been an unwelcome experience. We’re just gratified that, as in Frank’s case, there is a just outcome for something that never should have happened in the first place. We hope this decision sends a message that, in our community, any effort to use the legal system to punish people for voicing their opinions will fail. Heartfelt thanks to the many neighbors who donated to our defense because they recognized the principle at stake.”

James Davis, attorney for Malespina, sent the following statement: “While the decision by the court is disappointing, the community should be clear about a few facts regarding Ms. Malespina. Despite the pervasive claims that she did something wrong, not one person filed an ethics charge against her in this instance. Ms. Malespina’s actions were investigated by the school district. However, the school district has refused to share the results of the investigation. Ms. Malespina was never investigated by any law enforcement agencies as well. I admire Ms. Malespina’s fortitude for attempting to clear her name in a court of law rather than attack and demonize others on Facebook or other social media posts.”

John McMahon, attorney for Sanchez, confirmed the dismissal of the misdemeanor charge against his client, but otherwise declined to comment on the dismissal.

Village Green also reached out to the Maplewood prosecutor regarding the dismissal of the charge against Sanchez and will update the story when we receive a reply.

