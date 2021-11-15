Girls on the Run/Heart and Sole Wraps Successful 5K in Maplewood

From Girls on the Run:

On Saturday, November 13, cheering could be heard from Memorial Park. It was Maplewood’s very own Mayor Frank McGehee, who was leading the Girls on the Run (3rd – 5th grade) and Heart and Sole (6th – 8th) teams in a pep rally before their 5K. Smiles all around, the girls chanted “Yes, we can,” “Yes, I can,” followed by a heartfelt thank you to their coaches and loved ones for all their support.

For the past eight weeks, the girls have been coming to Memorial Park, twice a week to train for a 5-kilometer race. But it was so much more than that — although many of them were strangers when they first met, they formed a sisterhood of strength, support, acceptance and friendship.

Today, as the season came to an end, they cheered one another on and made sure that every single girl crossed the finish line.

“It was exhilarating,” said one girl. “I never thought I could run so fast,” said another. The girls were feeling the pride and self-esteem that the program is designed to inspire.

Girls on the Run is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. Sessions run in the Spring and Fall.