Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

K-2nd Grade Teachers Will Return to Buildings on Monday, as Union and District Remain at Impasse

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-11-2021

As South Orange and Maplewood students approach their one-year anniversary of remote learning as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted school closures throughout the state and the country, the school district and the teachers union remain at an impasse over a plan to return to classrooms.

School district spokesperson Anide Eustache said Thursday . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • K-2nd Grade Teachers Will Return to Buildings on Monday, as Union and District Remain at Impasse
    • Columbia High School
  • South Orange-Maplewood Parents Add Teachers Union, President to Lawsuit Against School District
  • 'Working Towards a More Equitable Maplewood' with Marc Morial & Rebecca Blumenstein March 22
  • Rocket Improv Offers New Class in Slam Poetry