Murphy: NJ Students May Choose to Return to School or Continue Remote Learning in Fall

Students in New Jersey will have the option to return to school or to continue with all-remote learning in the fall, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy revealed the news at his regular COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, according to NJ.com. The NJ Department of Education released guidelines last month requiring school districts to offer at least some form of in-person learning when school resumes in September. (See full guidelines below).
The DOE will issue more specifics on the all-remote option later this week, Murphy said on Twitter.
NEW: Later this week, @NewJerseyDOE will be releasing guidance allowing for parents to choose all-remote learning for their children. pic.twitter.com/1OaOvo9XRF
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 20, 2020
The South Orange-Maplewood School District has been working on its reopening plan, which includes surveys for parents and students, a taskforce comprised of 100 community members including school personnel, township leaders and health professionals working on a range of issues from disinfecting protocols and emergency closing plans to scheduling and staffing. The Parenting Center is also spearheading the formation of a focus group of parents and caregivers.
Gov. Murphy also recently announced a $54 million plan to close the digital divide; however, the Dept. of Education has estimated the total cost to fully equip students and families for remote learning at closer to $115 million.
One question left unanswered for now is whether teachers and staff concerned about their safety and health will also be permitted to opt out of returning in-person in the fall. Murphy said Monday that was not in the general plan, but noted there would be more specific details at the end of the week, NJ.com reported.