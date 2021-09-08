No Longer ‘Tentative’ – In-Person School Will Reopen 9/13 in South Orange & Maplewood

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dear SOMSD Community,

The purpose of this communication is to confirm that the first day of school for all District schools across all grade levels (PreK – 12) is Monday, September 13, 2021.

We thank our facilities and transportation staff, as well as our partners for their assistance and hard work over the holiday break to ensure that our facilities and transportation vehicles are ready for us to open schools on September 13th.

Be sure to follow all first day of school guidelines/protocols communications sent to you by your school building administrators. Refer to the fall 2021 Return to School Guidebook (https://bit.ly/3BuAWHF) sent to families on September 1st. This guidebook provides an overview of our plans for a safe return to in-person instruction, five days a week, for all students. Please call your school building directly with any questions regarding the first day of school.

SOMSD School Phone #s : SOMSD School Contact Information

SOMSD School Bell Times: SOMSD School Bell Times

