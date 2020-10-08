South Mountain YMCA Offers Free Child Care For Qualifying Families

From the South Mountain YMCA

South Mountain YMCA Child Care is available at no cost to families in our district who qualify for free and reduced lunch! Parents can have peace of mind, knowing that their children are safe, learning and playing at the Y, while they work during the day. The South Mountain YMCA, Achieve Foundation, Parenting Center, and the South Orange/Maplewood School District have partnered to provide child care support to families. Children will receive child care, support with distance learning, and enrichment programming at the Y, through full and half day programs run at the school sites, that aid in supervised schoolwork and allow for meaningful social interactions for children. Our programs follow all health and safety protocols. For more information, contact Leah Greene at [email protected] or call our Welcome Center at (973) 762-4145. If would like to register, please email [email protected].