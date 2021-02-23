South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Sues Teachers Union, Seeks to Force Educators to Return to Classrooms ‘Immediately’

The fight over reopening South Orange-Maplewood schools has moved to the courts — again.

This time, the Board of Education has filed a lawsuit against the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association, alleging that the teachers union has engaged in “an illegal strike/work stoppage” after it refused to set foot in classrooms last week because buildings allegedly lacked adequate ventilation and heating.

The union’s move led the school district to move “indefinitely” to all-virtual classes.

The lawsuit seeks to compel “teachers to immediately report to their classrooms” and prohibit them from engaging in strikes, picketing, sick-outs or slowdowns. It also seeks “compensatory damages, consequential damages, incidental damages, indirect and direct damages, special damages, punitive damages, treble damages” plus expert fees and legal costs. Attorneys Patrick Carrigg and Nicholas Repici of Lawrenceville filed the lawsuit on behalf of the school district.

“The board filed a verified complaint and order to show cause with the Chancery Division of the Superior Court seeking an order to have the Association return to phase 3 hybrid instruction and to compel the Association to follow the grievance process regarding individual room complaints, which is what they agreed to in the Sidebar Agreement,” SOMSD spokesperson Anide Eustache told the Village Green via email.

Eustache added that “pursuing mediation and a legal remedy are not mutually exclusive” and said that the Board of Education “is hopeful that a voluntary agreement can be reached through mediation.” However, she noted that the Board “believes its unique reopening circumstances provide support for a legal remedy.”

She continued, “As we are committed to the South Orange-Maplewood community’s message to increase in-person instruction, it is appropriate to pursue both avenues toward the goal of safe, healthy, and reopened schools.”

Last month, a group of parents sued the school district, Superintendent Ronald Taylor and the Board of Education, arguing that remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic is harming students and allowing those who receive special services to fall between the cracks.

See the lawsuit here:

Download (PDF, 27.55MB)