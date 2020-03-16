Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Meeting Closed to the Public; Submit Any Questions Online

By access_timeMar-16-2020

Monday night’s South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education regular monthly meeting will be closed to the public, but can be watched live online, and the community can also submit questions or comments online.

See the agenda here.

Here’s the message from the district spokeswoman:

Due to the recent state mandates, tonight’s BOE meeting will be closed to the public. Our District is doing its part to help in the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging members of the public to watch the Board of Education meetings live online:  https://somatv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL#

Community members can submit their Public Speaks questions or comments via our online form by 7 pm – CLICK  HERE.

