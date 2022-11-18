South Orange-Maplewood BOE Votes 6-3 to Hire New STEM Supervisor; Taylor Declines to Comment

The Board of Education hired Corrina Parsio to be its new 9-12 grade STEM Supervisor at its Thursday monthly meeting. Parsio replaces Jameel Misbahuddin, who left in August for a new position in the Caldwell-West Caldwell school district.

According to the agenda, Parsio’s contract runs “1/3/23 or sooner 6/30/23”. Her salary will be $105,377.

Three board members voted against the appointment: Kaitlin Wittleder, Elissa Malespina and Johanna Wright.

There was no discussion before the vote, other than Malespina stating, “I think I made my points clear previously and I stand by them.”

Parsio was not mentioned by name by Superintendent Ronald Taylor, Board President Thair Joshua or any board member.

Village Green followed up with Taylor with a request for biographical information or any comment or statement about Parsio; he declined to respond.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Parsio has been a Biology Teacher Leader and an AP Biology, Anatomy & Physiology Educator in the Somerville Public Schools for four years.

In October, she was one of two New Jersey teachers inducted into the New Jersey Education Association’s 2022 Class of Emerging Leaders, which honors teachers “who have made an impact as leaders in their schools, districts, and communities and have been in education for 5 to 15 years.”

From a release from the NJEA: “I am not surprised that Corrina has received this award,” said Somerville Education Association President Patrick Frain. “She is an amazing teacher who goes above and beyond, day in and day out, for all of her students.”