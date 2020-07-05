The Columbian: Breaking The Barrier

For Katie Sowers, realizing her dream wasn’t easy. Now, she has sculpted paths for the future generations of young women in ways previously unseen. Sowers played a major role in the progress seen throughout 2019 and 2020. Sowers is the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, becoming the first woman to ever coach in a Super Bowl. Female coaches in male dominated sports —and especially major league sports—are a total reimagining of societal norms and boundaries.

Sowers has been a member of the 49ers coaching staff since 2017, originally joining to work with the team’s wide receivers. She joins a growing list of women coaching in male professional sports. Others include Jennifer King, a full-year coaching intern for the Washington Redskins; Sarah Thomas, the first female National Football League (NFL) referee; and Haley Alvarez, Assistant Director of Scouting and Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics.

Though this is a groundbreaking evolution for the women’s rights movement, it could be faced with skepticism. The media plays a key role in the interpretation of such events. Sowers’ feature in a once recent Microsoft commercial is a large part of the story, catapulting her into the national conversation. Miles Tremble, ‘21, believes “media can be a tool and a platform for social justice so it’s important we properly use it as such when fighting for these causes.” Media coverage can put Sowers and other women in a position to reach people across the country and tell their stories.