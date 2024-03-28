SOMSD BOE to Meet on April 3 for Presentation on Superintendent Search

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 6:00 pm in person at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and using the online video conference platform for the purpose of a presentation from HYA regarding an update on the Superintendent Search. Action will not be taken. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are suggested in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC.

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Superintendent Search Update

Date / Time: April 3, 2024 – 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2347 921 4020

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary