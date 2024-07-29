Dubrovich’s Hopes for Olympic Medal Hinge on Women’s Foil Team Event August 1

U.S. Olympic women’s foil fencer Jackie Dubrovich — who trains at the New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood — will have another chance at an Olympic medal on Thursday, August 1, when the USA Women’s Foil Team participates in the quarterfinals of the team event.

In the individual event on Sunday, July 28, Dubrovich lost a closely contested bout, 15-12, against Flóra Pásztor of Hungary in the Table of 64. However, her teammates, defending Olympic champion Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs went on to take the podium, with Kiefer repeating as Olympic Gold medalist and Scruggs earning Silver after battling each other in the final. (Kiefer defeated Pásztor in the quarterfinal.)

Maplewood gave Dubrovich a rousing send off to Paris in June at NJFA, which is located in the basement of St. Joseph’s Church on Hilton Avenue.

Dubrovich has been training at NJFA with her fiancé and coach Brian Kaneshige, who fenced for Columbia High School and is a native of Maplewood.

The Women’s Foil Team event starts at 5:50 a.m. Eastern Savings Time on August 1. For more on times, bouts and how to watch, visit: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/results/fencing/women-s-foil-team/qfnl000200–