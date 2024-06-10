NJ Fencing Alliance Hosting Send-Off for Olympian Jackie Dubrovich June 15

The New Jersey Fencing Alliance will be hosting a send off for Olympian Jackie Dubrovich on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. at its practice facility in the basement of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 229 Hilton Avenue, Maplewood. The community is invited.

“It will be an open house to everyone who would like to meet and wish Jackie our best,” said NJFA founder Frank Mustilli.

Dubrovich qualified for the Paris Olympics in March after winning an individual bronze medal for women’s foil at the Cairo World Cup as well as a gold medal in Cairo with the USA women’s foil team.

In 2020, Dubrovich and her fiancé, Columbia High grad Brian Kaneshige, gave up their apartment in Hoboken and moved in with Brian’s parents in Maplewood when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their fencing club in New York City. Dubrovich then began training at NJFA in Maplewood.

“I’m very excited to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games,” Dubrovich told Village Green in March. “To be able to call myself a two-time Olympian is surreal, and I’m so grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this stage. I’m looking forward to training the next four months at NJFA in Maplewood in preparation for the games and I’m excited to give it my all.”