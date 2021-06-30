Maplewood Training Pool Undergoes New Repairs After Plaster Cracks Develop on Floor Surface

The Maplewood Community Pool underwent repairs once again on Tuesday after crumbling plaster prompted a temporary closure of the training pool, which is now expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The pool, which experienced a delayed opening due to construction work this season, had been open for nearly three days when employees spotted damage on the bottom of the training pool and closed it to swimmers shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, workers had begun the process of draining the training pool with a portable pump that moved the water into the main pool. But by 4 p.m., Maplewood Community Services Director Melissa Mancuso said that repairs had been completed.

“The damage to the training pool floor was due to the age of the pool where the plaster basically blistered,” Mancuso told the Village Green via email. “It’s been repaired and we are refilling the pool; it will be back up and running tomorrow morning.”

The training pool, which has a sloped grade that is 3 feet, 9 inches at its deepest point, is also used for swimming lessons, which are set to begin next week, according to an email announcement sent Monday by the township.

The baby pool and the main pool were not affected.

So far this year, the pool has not yet opened the diving platforms or diving boards, with the dive tank being used only for deep-water tests, and the snack bar operated by Freeman’s has no official opening date.

Earlier this month, the pool struggled to cope with a shortage of lifeguards as it sought to meet a Fathers Day (June 20) opening date after it had missed the traditional Memorial Day start of pool season.