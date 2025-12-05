NJ Fencing Alliance’s Mya Spears Signs Letter of Intent With Temple University

Mya Spears, who trains with New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood, has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in Division 1 Women’s Sabre Fencing at Temple University.

Spears, a member of the Montclair High School Class of 2026, has been fencing since she was 9 years old. Besides training at the NJFA, she has honed her skills at the renowned Peter Westbrook Foundation in New York. Now at 17 years old, she fences internationally for Team Jamaica. Most recently, Mya qualified for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, an extraordinary milestone for a young athlete.

“We are elated and proud of Mya, not only for her accomplishments in fencing, but for the incredible person she has become throughout this journey,” said her family in a statement sent to media. “Her resilience, strength and growth amaze us. It has been an honor to watch her grow, and she should be so proud of herself.”