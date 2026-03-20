Season In Review: Columbia High School Fencing Recaptures the Magic

The Columbia High School Fencing program made history this past season, with the girls capturing their first state title in over a decade with a win over Morris Hills, and the boys winning the state sectional title against Millburn and coming within just a single point of their own state title before losing to Bergen Tech.

The boys were led both in stats and spirit by their captain, Benji Kohol, whose 24-12 record in epee was far and away the best on the team.

“Benji was a great captain due to his passion for the sport and overall charisma,” said junior Kee Foong.

The girls were led by a trio of 35+ bout winners in foil with seniors Samantha Berg and Talia Goldberg, as well as junior Lillian Clark.

In her third year as the Head Coach, Marie Leger has been able to recapture the standard of years past through the motivation of the team, which made the program stronger as a whole. “You have to believe you can beat them,” Said Leger in an interview with the Village Green, “It all depends on if they want it or not.”

Despite not getting the ultimate prize in the end, the boys had their best season in years, this turnaround being attributed most to longtime Head Coach Daryl White.

White credited the success of the team and the turnaround to their work ethic and their ability to never put down the saber, no matter what.

“Our work and support of each other allowed us to compete,” White said.

The main quality that led both teams to success was the team working as a unit, as well as holding each other accountable and working through problems as they arose, typically through meetings. “We tried not to put down players,” said Leger. “We aren’t counting the bouts you have outside of practice.”

While this season was wonderful on both sides, next season will be tough, as nearly a third of the girls’ roster is graduating, along with the aforementioned boys captain, Benji Kohol. hoped to be remedied by making both of the rosters stronger and making what Leger calls a “rebuilding phase” into another magical season.

Jeremiah Sklut is an 11th grade Columbia High School student, working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.