6th Annual MEND 10 Days of 10Ks Fundraiser Runs July 7-16

Maplewood, NJ — Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND) will host their annual “10 Days of 10Ks” community run event from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16.

The event comprises a fun, non-competitive run or walk, each day, 10 days in a row. Participants can do just one day, all 10, or anything in between. The event is built on the idea that when people join together in communities and put an hour a day into solving a problem, we can make great progress together. Now in its sixth year, the event will benefit the twenty-three Essex County based food pantries and twenty community partners that make up the MEND network.

This year the goal is to raise $50,000, with the potential match of an additional $50,000 by an anonymous donor.

“The need remains great. Pantries and community partners are still struggling to have enough nutritious food on hand for the significant number of people experiencing hunger in our community. Raising an unprecedented $100,000 would ensure that all those who turn to member pantries and community partners for support are able to consistently access a variety of fresh and healthy food,” said Robin Peacock, MEND Executive Director.

The event is free (with a suggested $10 minimum donation) – and allows for a “choose your own adventure” approach. Each day is hosted by a local business or fitness club, and features a different 5K marked route. Participants can walk or run one day or multiple days, for one 5K loop, or twice through for the 10K – or can choose their own fitness challenge/timing that suits them best.

MEND works to collaboratively transform the traditional hunger relief model by learning from and prioritizing the voices of those experiencing hunger. Funds raised will be used to increase access to high quality, culturally relevant, fresh and healthy food and other needed resources across Essex County through a coordinated network of food pantries, nonprofit organizations, and community partners.

Register for the event here.

Start times are 6:30am for weekdays (Day One, Four, Five, Six, Seven & Eight), and and 7:30am for weekends (Days Two, Three, Nine and Ten).

Follow 10 Days of 10Ks on Facebook for event details and updates, routes, photos, and a whole lot of Team Green Bean spirit!

2023 Hosts

Day 1 (7.7.23) MapSo Tri (6:30am @Able Baker, Maplewood)

Day 2 (7.8.23) Black Men Run (7:30am @Floods Hill, South Orange)

Day 3 (7.9.23) BRWL Studio (7:30am @BRWL Studio, Orange)

Day 4 (7.10.23) Sneaker Factory (6:30am @Sneaker Factory, Millburn)

Day 5 (7.11.23) Sassquad Trail Running (6:30am @Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area, West Orange)

Day 6 (7.12.23) Allison Kalsched Fitness (6:30am @South Mtn. Reservation Dog Park, Maplewood)

Day 7 (7.13.23) TRIumph Coaching (6:30am @The Baird, South Orange)

Day 8 (7.14.23) D&I Fitness (6:30am @D&I Fitness, South Orange)

Day 9 (7.15.23) CKO Kickboxing (7:30am @CKO Kickboxing, Maplewood)

Day 10 (7.16.23) SOMA Fox Running Club (7:30am @Millburn Library, Millburn)

About Meeting Emergency Needs with Dignity (MEND)

MEND is a hunger relief network in Essex County, NJ, that works to advance health equity and influence systems-level change through collaborative, community-driven, innovative programming. MEND’s mission is to strengthen the health of our community by increasing access to fresh and healthy food. MEND envisions a community in which everyone has access to nutritious food and the ability to achieve their optimal health.