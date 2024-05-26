DeLuca: Diverse & inclusive Team of Adams & Cripe Are Best Choices for Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Primary election is Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m. Read our Election Guidelines here. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

I’m urging Maplewood Democrats to vote for Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe in the Democratic Party Primary Election for Township Committee. This year, for the first time in Maplewood’s 100+ year old history, the top two elected positions are held by women. Nancy and Jamaine are doing a great job leading our community. Each day they work to make life better for all in Maplewood. They get things done.

I served as Mayor for 14 years and know the job well. Mayor Adams is a very good Mayor, being visible and accessible and making sure all views are heard in our policy discussions. Nancy’s experience with small business districts has been invaluable as we plan for responsible economic development. And her commitment to the environment is rock solid, resulting in hundreds of new trees planted on our streets and parks, a ban on gas powered leaf blowers, and a reduction in single use plastics with take-out foods.

Deputy Mayor Cripe, the only African-American on the Township Committee, cares deeply about those in our town who are unheard and unrepresented. I worked with her to craft a policy to open the pool to all on heat emergency days and she helped reduce pool fees this year to make the pool more affordable for our families. And as Chair of the Public Safety Committee, Jamaine worked to build stronger bonds between the Police Department and our residents and business owners.

Even though I have differences with Nancy and Jamaine on some issues, I truly believe they are the best choices in this election. They are two strong, capable and independent women who are tested and successful in the public arena. They are principled, compassionate, collaborative and effective. Adams and Cripe get things done.

Whether you are voting by mail, casting an early vote, or coming out on election day on Tuesday, June 4th, please join me in re-electing the diverse and inclusive team of Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for Maplewood Township Committee.

Vic De Luca

154 Lexington Avenue

Maplewood, NJ 07040