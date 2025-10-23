ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

In-Person Early Voting for Nov. 4 Election Begins October 25

by The Village Green

Locals will help decide races for NJ Governor, Assembly, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education and more.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Early in-person voting for the November 4, 2025 general election begins this Saturday, October 25 and ends on Sunday, November 2. Voting hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Although South Orange and Maplewood do not have an early voting locations, local residents can vote early and in-person at the following locations:

1. (Bloomfield) Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Ave., and Conger St.

2. (East Orange) East Orange City Hall – Lobby, 44 City Hall Plaza

3. (Fairfield) Fairfield Recreation Center, 221 Hollywood Ave

4. (Irvington) Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square

5. *NEW* (Montclair) St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 1 Munn Street

6. Newark:
Cherry Blossom Welcome Center: Mill Street Entrance or Manchester Place Entrance
Essex County Complex Parking Garage: West Market Street Entrance
Weequahic Park Community Center: Meeker and Elizabeth Avenue
West Side Park Community Center: 600 17th Street

7. (Verona) Verona Community Center: 880 Bloomfield Ave

8. (West Orange) Berson Family Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave.

In this year’s “off-year” election, the eyes of the nation will be on New Jersey in November as voters decide on the next Governor. South Orange-Maplewood residents will also be voting for representatives for the NJ Assembly 28th legislative district and the South Orange-Maplewood Board of EducationMaplewood voters will be casting ballots for one seat on the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange voters for 3 seats on the South Orange Village Council. South Orange voters will also be deciding on a referendum to increase the Open Space Trust Fund tax levy.

Follow all of Village Green’s election coverage at https://villagegreennj.com/category/election/

 

 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.