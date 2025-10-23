In-Person Early Voting for Nov. 4 Election Begins October 25

Early in-person voting for the November 4, 2025 general election begins this Saturday, October 25 and ends on Sunday, November 2. Voting hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Although South Orange and Maplewood do not have an early voting locations, local residents can vote early and in-person at the following locations:

1. (Bloomfield) Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Ave., and Conger St.

2. (East Orange) East Orange City Hall – Lobby, 44 City Hall Plaza

3. (Fairfield) Fairfield Recreation Center, 221 Hollywood Ave

4. (Irvington) Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square

5. *NEW* (Montclair) St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 1 Munn Street

6. Newark:

Cherry Blossom Welcome Center: Mill Street Entrance or Manchester Place Entrance

Essex County Complex Parking Garage: West Market Street Entrance

Weequahic Park Community Center: Meeker and Elizabeth Avenue

West Side Park Community Center: 600 17th Street

7. (Verona) Verona Community Center: 880 Bloomfield Ave

8. (West Orange) Berson Family Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave.

In this year’s “off-year” election, the eyes of the nation will be on New Jersey in November as voters decide on the next Governor. South Orange-Maplewood residents will also be voting for representatives for the NJ Assembly 28th legislative district and the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Maplewood voters will be casting ballots for one seat on the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange voters for 3 seats on the South Orange Village Council. South Orange voters will also be deciding on a referendum to increase the Open Space Trust Fund tax levy.

Follow all of Village Green’s election coverage at https://villagegreennj.com/category/election/