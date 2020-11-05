Maplewood Leaders Vote to Rename Town Hall Plaza for Jerry Ryan

Soon, local residents will be gathering for community and civic events at the newly designated Jerry Ryan Plaza.

The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously decided on November 4 to rename the area in front of the Maplewood Municipal Building at 574 Valley Street for the former Mayor and Township Committee member Jerry Ryan, who passed away in May.

“Jerry spent a number of years in the building as a member of the Township Committee, as the mayor for three years, as the chair of the Planning Board. So I think that naming that plaza as the gateway to the building … is just a terrific idea,” said TC member and former Mayor Vic DeLuca, who was a close friend as well as colleague of Ryan.

DeLuca related that Ryan’s widow Deborah Gaines Ryan and his children Christina Ryan Finley, Mark Ryan and Luke Ryan had all been consulted about the renaming and were “very supportive of this.”

After formalizing the decision with a resolution, Mayor Frank McGehee said that the formal dedication take place at a later date to be determined.

