Maplewood, South Orange Leaders React to Attack on U.S. Capitol

Maplewood and South Orange officials took to social media today with outraged reactions to events at the U.S. Capitol where a pro-Trump mob breached the building, smashing windows and causing “violence, chaos and disruption” — and interrupting the Congressional count of electoral votes to confirm the victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

From Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis:

I’m the son of immigrants who fled a coup in their homeland to come to a land that welcomed all and where something like this could not or would not happen.

I’m ashamed for them and all of us.

From Maplewood Township Committee member Greg Lembrich:

Anyone saying “this is not who we are” hasn’t been paying attention. This is exactly who we have become, and we know exactly how we got here and who is responsible. This President and these “protestors” are not patriots; they are traitors and should be handled accordingly. And to those who have supported this up until now because they wanted their judges and their tax cuts: your cowardice has brought shame on our country. And we won’t forget.

Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams:

What an absolute disgrace happening at the Capital of the United States! Urged on for weeks by this criminal President and now there’s violence and terrorism at the center of our Republic. Trump HAS to be impeached so he can be removed from office and never be allowed to hold federal office again. Stop the insanity. Very scary, very scary.

From South Orange Trustee Bob Zuckerman:

We are witnessing a live coup attempt in our own country. Think about that for a moment. I fear for the future of our nation.

In addition, I believe what has to happen now is to first clear the Capitol. Then the Congress needs to complete counting the electoral votes to certify Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. Finally, both Democrats and Republicans in the House need to impeach the President once again for inciting this insurrection and the full Senate needs to immediately convict him so that this lawless President never has the chance to serve in office again.

From South Orange Trustee Summer Jones: