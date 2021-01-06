Maplewood, South Orange Leaders React to Attack on U.S. Capitol

Maplewood and South Orange officials took to social media today with outraged reactions to events at the U.S. Capitol where a pro-Trump mob breached the building, smashing windows and causing “violence, chaos and disruption” — and interrupting the Congressional count of electoral votes to confirm the victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
From Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis:
From Maplewood Township Committee member Greg Lembrich:
Anyone saying “this is not who we are” hasn’t been paying attention. This is exactly who we have become, and we know exactly how we got here and who is responsible. This President and these “protestors” are not patriots; they are traitors and should be handled accordingly. And to those who have supported this up until now because they wanted their judges and their tax cuts: your cowardice has brought shame on our country. And we won’t forget.
Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams:
What an absolute disgrace happening at the Capital of the United States! Urged on for weeks by this criminal President and now there’s violence and terrorism at the center of our Republic. Trump HAS to be impeached so he can be removed from office and never be allowed to hold federal office again. Stop the insanity. Very scary, very scary.
From South Orange Trustee Bob Zuckerman:
We are witnessing a live coup attempt in our own country. Think about that for a moment. I fear for the future of our nation.
In addition, I believe what has to happen now is to first clear the Capitol. Then the Congress needs to complete counting the electoral votes to certify Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. Finally, both Democrats and Republicans in the House need to impeach the President once again for inciting this insurrection and the full Senate needs to immediately convict him so that this lawless President never has the chance to serve in office again.
From South Orange Trustee Summer Jones:
From Maplewood Township Committee member Victor De Luca:
Today we saw an insurrection by Trumpian terrorists on the foundations of our democracy. The rioters were fueled directly by the President and his enablers like Senator Cruz, Representative McCarthy and Rudy Giuliani. We can never forget their actions to subvert and void the votes of the people.
Joe Biden will be sworn in on the 20th and new leadership will take over the Senate. Trump and his partner Mitch McConnell will no longer have power over our lives. The people will prevail.