COVID-19GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Surveys Jitney Riders to Determine Return of Service

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township Committee member Victor De Luca:

The Township is considering reinstating jitney services before the end of the year. This spring we’ve seen a slight increase in ridership at the Maplewood Train Station and think this will grow after the summer. Responses you provide us in the survey will be a big help in our planning.

When we do resume jitney service, we will follow proper protocols to protect the health and safety of the drivers and passengers. Those protocols may include restrictions on the number of passengers per jitney run.

The jitney fee will be discounted by 50% beginning July 1. In early July we will announce our plan for the jitneys.

Additionally, there are vacant commuter parking spaces at the Maplewood Train Station. The parking permit will be discounted by 50% beginning July 1.

Thank you for your participation in the survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y3Y9PKV

For more information on Maplewood jitney maps and routes, visit here. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Better Late Than Never! CHS to Present ‘Matilda...

May 24: Essex County Reports 84,282 (+22) Cases...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Updates Transgender Student...

‘House of Cards’ Actor Nathan Darrow Announces Full...

Throwing Color: Holi Festival in Maplewood’s Memorial Park

Former Lunch Aide Arrested at Clinton School After...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE