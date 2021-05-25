Maplewood Surveys Jitney Riders to Determine Return of Service

From Maplewood Township Committee member Victor De Luca:

The Township is considering reinstating jitney services before the end of the year. This spring we’ve seen a slight increase in ridership at the Maplewood Train Station and think this will grow after the summer. Responses you provide us in the survey will be a big help in our planning.

When we do resume jitney service, we will follow proper protocols to protect the health and safety of the drivers and passengers. Those protocols may include restrictions on the number of passengers per jitney run.

The jitney fee will be discounted by 50% beginning July 1. In early July we will announce our plan for the jitneys.

Additionally, there are vacant commuter parking spaces at the Maplewood Train Station. The parking permit will be discounted by 50% beginning July 1.

Thank you for your participation in the survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y3Y9PKV

For more information on Maplewood jitney maps and routes, visit here.