Overall Crime Down; Burglaries Up in Maplewood in 2024, Reflecting Statewide Trend

In the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Maplewood Police report, there were two motor vehicle thefts, one of which included a home burglary to get the keys to a BMW, a trend that has been occurring in both Maplewood and in New Jersey.

While overall crime in Maplewood was down in 2024, including a decrease in the number of robberies, aggravated assaults and auto thefts, Mayor Nancy Adams said in her state-of-the-Township address on New Year’s Day, home burglaries increased in Maplewood from 29 in 2023 to 37 in 2024, “reflecting a broader statewide trend.”

“This particular issue involves perpetrators entering homes to take car keys and unlawfully removing vehicles,” she said. “The Maplewood Police Department has been collaborating with state and local agencies, conducing targeted operations that have led to arrests in several cases. While progress has been made, the MPD continues to focus on addressing this persistent challenge and working toward a long-term solution.”

In a Jan. 3, 2025 press release regarding the burglary, car thefts and other items on the police blotter, the Maplewood Police Department asked that residents assist them in keeping the community safe by “making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times.”

In addition, release said, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. Residents who want surveys conducted for their residences, should visit www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.

Maplewood Police Blotter, December 26 – January 1

December 26-31, 2024: Motor vehicle rummages — Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicle rummages on Parker Avenue and Academy Street.

December 26, 2024: DUI arrest. Maplewood Police Officer Dolan and Sutton conducted a motor vehicle stop on Chancellor Avenue for traffic violations. During the stop, the 33-year-old driver from Irvington, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and issued a summons for obstructing passage of other vehicles.

December 26, 2024: Attempted vehicle rims and tires theft. Maplewood Police Officers responded to the Columbia High School parking lot on an attempt to steal vehicle parts. After an on-scene investigation it was determined that an unknown suspect had loosen the lug nuts on the wheel of a 2023 Honda Accord. When the owner walked to their vehicle they observed the suspect with the tire iron. The suspect then fled the area in a silver vehicle.

December 29, 2024: Burglary with a motor vehicle theft. Maplewood Police Officers responded to a North Terrace residence on a report of a burglary with a motor vehicle theft. The owner of a 2021 BMW X7 parked their vehicle in the driveway. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a first-floor window and stole the BMW keys and fled the scene in the BMW.

January 1, 2025: Stolen motor vehicle. Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Irvington Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry left their vehicle running with the keys inside. An unknown suspect(s) entered and drove off with the vehicle.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional package theft during this time frame.