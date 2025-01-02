‘The State of the Township Is Excellent—And Busy’ Says Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams

The following 2025 State of the Township address was presented by Mayor Nancy Adams at the January 1, 2025 Maplewood Reorganization Meeting.

First I’ll just say Happy New Year to everyone here and, after my first successful year as mayor, I’m deeply honored to serve once again as your mayor for 2025.

With three decades of experience working with and within municipalities, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue bringing that expertise to this role. I sincerely thank my colleagues for their confidence in me and for voting to allow me to continue serving as the chair of the township committee. Last year, I committed to chairing the committee as a committee, fostering collaboration and shared decision making. I believe that approach has served our township staff, our residents, and our town as a whole, exceptionally well. Together, we accomplished a great deal over the past year and I’m excited to share some of those achievements with you.

The state of the township is excellent.

In 2024, our township administrator Patrick Wherry completed his first full year leading our municipal operations and welcomed Miriam Perez as our new assistant administrator. Together, they have provided invaluable leadership in carrying out the objectives of the township committee. Thanks to their efforts and the collaboration of our team, we achieved a lot.

Maplewood Village Redevelopment Study

This past year, one of the key accomplishments was completing a redevelopment study in Maplewood Village. We are now advancing the redevelopment plan for the movie theater block, a cornerstone of our community. Early in the new year, we will engage with new property owners within the movie theater redevelopment area, ensuring that their input also informs the plan. We approached the development of this plan with intentional inclusivity, conducting three public and interactive meetings to gather community feedback. Additionally, we sought input from the Historic Preservation Commission, the Maplewood Village Alliance, and the Maplewood Film Society. This collaborative process underscores our commitment to preserving the historic character and vibrancy of Maplewood Village, while embracing thoughtful revitalization.

We are excited about the potential for this beloved and vital area of the village and remain dedicated to seeing its transformation through. Our work continues and we look forward to what’s ahead.

Communications

This year, Mr. Wherry and Ms. Perez made a significant addition to our team by hiring the township’s first public information officer, a part-time position. The impact of this role will become evident in 2025 as residents can look forward to improved communication from the township, clearer opportunities for public engagement, and more consistent messaging across all departments.

Affordable Housing

We have also continued to prioritize affordable housing initiatives. We continue to require 15 to 20% set-asides and all new multi-family projects, and we also secured two new affordable units this year, a two bedroom and a three bedroom. Additionally, we entered into an agreement with an affordable housing developer to explore the creation of a 100% affordable housing project with 40 to 50 units.

These efforts reflect our commitment to expanding opportunities for people to call our town home, and we are proud of the progress we’ve made and the plans we are advancing to ensure a more inclusive community.

Finances

The finance department under the leadership of our CFO Joe Kolodziej is now fully staffed and operating smoothly. In 2024, the department achieved a major milestone by transitioning to electronic purchasing, significantly improving our efficiency. Additionally, they completed the infrastructure necessary to offer our residents the option of setting up automatic payments for property taxes and sewer bills starting this year. The new feature not only added convenience for our residents, aligning with the autopay options many of us already use in other areas of our lives, but also eliminates the small fee previously associated with online payments.

This is a meaningful step forward in enhancing both service and accessibility for our community.

Library Almost Done

Our new library is almost nearing completion, despite delays that while frustrating are not uncommon for a project of this scale. We are on track to open the state-of-the-art facility in early spring. After a recent tour, I couldn’t be more excited about the design and the incredible amenities that it will offer. The library’s thoughtful design seamlessly integrates the beautiful Memorial Park and provides a wide range of spaces to serve our community — areas for children, for students, public programs, solitary study, computer access, and much more.

I believe I can confidently speak for my colleagues and our library director when I say we are eagerly anticipating its grand opening.

As someone passionate about the environment and sustainability, I’m especially proud of the library’s achievement of LEED Gold certification, the first public library in the state to receive this distinction. The new library will run entirely on electricity powered in part by solar energy. The only use of fossil fuels will be a backup generator reserved for emergencies like major storms, ensuring the library can remain a vital resource for our residents when they need it most.

I want to extend my heartfelt thank-you to the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation for their extraordinary efforts in raising over $2 million for the library and its furnishings. Your dedication has been instrumental in making this vision a reality. Thank you.

Under the superb leadership of library Director Sarah Lester, the library has continued to provide exceptional services throughout this extended construction period. Despite the challenges, the library has hosted numerous programs, including interactive summer reading initiatives that have inspired family literacy and engaged young readers. Our dedicated library staff registered this year over 1,100 new library cardholders, digitized historical photographs of Maplewood to preserve our town’s history, and secured $114,000 grant to support English for speakers of other languages, or ESOL, classes in 2024.

Additionally, library celebrated the 10th annual Maplewood Ideas Festival, a signature event showcasing creativity and intellectual engagement in in the town. This year’s festival included a presentation of the Maplewood Literary Award to Anne Goldstein, an esteemed literary editor and proud Maplewood native.

Public Safety

In the realm of public safety, we have some of our police department here. We collaborated closely with the department, the PBA, and our officers to transition their work schedules to 12 hour shifts. This change takes effect this month and will ensure more consistent staffing levels throughout each day and week, ultimately enhancing the quality of service provided to our residents.

I’m pleased to report that overall crime and Maplewood is down this year. We’ve seen decreases in robberies, aggravated assaults, and auto thefts thanks to proactive police patrol initiatives and strategically placed additional officers in certain areas. Chief Al Sally has been instrumental in the success holding regular meetings with police supervisors to review the public’s concerns and to review crime statistics to determine the optimal officer deployment.

The Detective bureau also played a vital role, successfully making several robbery, burglary and theft arrests in 2024.

However, burglaries increased from 29 in 2023 to 37 this past year, reflecting a broader statewide trend. This particular issue involves perpetrators entering homes to take car keys, and then unlawfully removing the vehicles. The Maplewood Police Department has been collaborating with state and local agencies, conducting targeted operations that have led to arrests in several cases. While progress has been made, the MPD continues to focus on addressing this persistent challenge and working toward a long-term solution.

Our Community Engagement Unit had a remarkably active year, leading initiatives like coat and toy drives, bike buses to school, National Night Out, the Junior Police Academy, and much more. A special reminder to residents: The Community Engagement Unit offers free home security surveys to provide tips and strategies for safeguarding your home and your property. So I encourage you all to take advantage of this valuable resource. Reach out today and schedule yours.

The Maplewood Police Department held its annual award ceremony finally again this year highlighting the exceptional courage and dedication of our officers. Sergeant James DeFazio, Officer Janette Lareau, Officer Robert Smith and Officer Adrian Verdun were honored with Valor Awards for their extraordinary bravery in the face of danger, risking their own safety to rescue residents from a residential fire. Additionally, Sergeant Scott Reeves was the inaugural recipient of the Chief Jim DeVaul Award, a new honor recognizing dedicated service and going above and beyond in daily duties to serve our community. These awards reflect the remarkable commitment of our officers of keeping Maplewood safe, and we are grateful for their service. Thanks to Chief Sally and Deputy Chief Niheema Malloy for your leadership.

Municipal Court

Our dedicated court administrator, Ryan Bancroft, reports that our courts experienced a period of transition in 2024 due to turnover. However, we are now fully staffed just in time as the court filings have returned to pre covid levels, surpassing 35,000 cases for both Maplewood and South Orange. The courts will continue to operate via Zoom, virtually a practice that has greatly expanded access. The judiciary also has introduced the ability for defendants to submit not guilty pay fees online, further streamlining the process. These changes provide significant benefits to our residents by allowing them to manage their court matters remotely, eliminating the need to take time off from work or arrange for childcare. This has enhanced accessibility and greatly improved customer service for the public, making the judicial process more convenient and efficient.

Additionally, the Administrative Office of Courts has piloted centralized printing system for legal notices, including those for changes in court dates, delinquent time, payments, and suspensions. This system will help the township achieve efficiencies by both reducing postage costs and the need for physical notices, streamlining the communication process and enhancing overall operational effectiveness. Thank you, Ryan.

South Essex Fire Department

Fire Chief Joe Alvarez reports that the South Essex Fire Department has delivered exceptional service to our community, responding to nearly 5,000 calls for service in 2024. This achievement underscores the steadfast dedication and teamwork that our firefighters, EMTs, and support personnel provide. The department has undergone some significant changes this year, including retirements, the hiring of new firefighter EMTs, and the promotion of individuals to captain and deputy chief roles. Additionally, SEFD has applied for a federal grant to support the acquisition of vital structural fire gear, ensuring the safety and preparedness of our firefighters as they respond to emergencies. SEFD members have also completed specialized training in critical areas such as arson detection and structural collapse, further refining the skills to effectively manage emergencies.

These successes and initiatives are a direct result of the hard work and commitment of every member of our SEFD, as well as the invaluable support of the governing bodies of both Maplewood and South Orange. Together, we have laid a solid foundation for the continued success of the South Essex Fire Department, and we’re proud of the department’s ongoing dedication to serving the community.

Public Health — Homeless Outreach and Mental Health

Under the leadership of Candace Davenport, our health department has made impressive strides this year, successfully managing three grants that resulted in a total savings of $234,193 and change for the township. This includes valuable multi-year partnership with South Orange, where we provide health department services for both towns. One of the years highlights was the launch of the Homeless Outreach and Engagement project and collaboration with CSPNJ, which stands for Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, since its inception in May, when our township committee approved funding for this. The program has connected with 80 individuals, including those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes, offering them much-needed support.

The department has also continued its focus on mental health, a growing concern in our community, our “make the right call” banners placed around town, provide residents with emergency hotline information, and lawn signs at local schools encourage parents to take proactive steps toward improving their children’s health and wellbeing.

As a woman mayor, I’m particularly committed to raising awareness about women’s health issues. This year, we hosted two impactful film screenings: one addressing disparities in maternal mortality among women of color, and another focused on the health, social, and economic challenges women face during menopause. This conversation will continue in January with a Menopause Symposium, further advancing our efforts to address this critical, yet often overlooked aspect of women’s health. These initiatives demonstrate how our health department is working beyond the traditional scope of local public health services. We are proud of the department’s efforts and grateful to Candace and her team for their proactive approach and dedication to providing essential health resources to our residents.

Engineering — Road Improvements, Traffic Calming & Plans for Bike Lanes

Under the leadership of Paul Kittner, our engineering department has made significant strides this year as well, working on 11 road improvement projects that resulted in the paving and reconstruction of two and a half miles of town roads. Throughout the year, as most people know, the department has focused on traffic calming and pedestrian safety initiatives, which involved traffic data collection analysis, resident engagement, and implementation of various traffic calming measures.

Engineering also collaborated with consulting engineers to develop a comprehensive plan for bike lanes throughout the township, and they created detailed plans for bike lanes on Parker Avenue and Dunnell Road. This includes working alongside committee memberDeb Engel and the Director of Community Development Annette DePalma, to complete the

Greenway Path section through the school district’s parking lot on Parker, extending to Jefferson.

In addition to its road and bike lane work, the engineering department is responsible for all our public buildings. This year, they coordinated maintenance projects on nearly every town building, including the major task of resurfacing the three pools at the town pool.

At the Woodland, Engineering worked with Historic Preservation Commission to complete the building’s historic preservation plan, which will guide future upkeep and restoration. More importantly, this plan enables us to apply for and secure substantial funding through grants for the work on the building.

The department also conducted video assessments in half of the township sanitary sewer infrastructure, to evaluate its condition and identify where repairs are needed. Work continued on plans to revise and upgrade drainage along Maple Terrace, a project that involved extensive coordination with the Department of Environmental Protection. After several years of effort led by committee member DeLuca administration and Engineering, we finally received the necessary DEP permits in December to move forward with these drainage improvements. So that was a heavy lift, and I’m really grateful for your work on that. We appreciate the hard work of securing these approvals.

Lastly, in December, the township committee passed an ordinance to establish a stormwater utility, making us only the second municipality in the state to do so. This new utility, the work of which was funded through a grant secured by Engineering, will charge a modest fee for residents based on the amount of impervious ground coverage on their property. Residents can expect an annual fee between $35 and $70 billed alongside the joint meeting sewer bill. We will be launching a public information campaign in the coming weeks to explain this new program and inform residents about ways they can reduce their fees through green initiatives on their own properties.

I want to express my gratitude to Paul and his team — assistant engineer Dave Barry, staff engineer Scott Redmond — for their efforts in securing multiple grants throughout the year. Special thanks also to Annette DePalma for her continued support with these applications. Their efforts have resulted in nearly a million dollars in municipal aid grants for roadway paving, a $965,000 federal grant through Congresswoman Sherrill’s office for stormwater improvements in the Kendall Avenue area, a $250,000 grant for heat pumps at the police department and court building, and a $750,000 grant for the inclusive playground at Maplecrest Park, expected to begin construction this year. So thank you for everyone for their hard work in getting these projects toward a reality.

Public Works

The Department of Public Works led by Superintendent Mike Horan and overseen by Paul Kittner remains a vital part of maintaining and improving our township. The DPW team consistently works to care for our parks, properties, municipal vehicles, while handling crucial tasks like pothole repairs, leaf collection, spring breakouts, snow removal, and more.

Tree planting remains a top priority for the township committee, and the DPW successfully planted over 300 trees this year, helping to replace and sustain our valuable tree canopy.

In December, DPW and engineering were awarded a $65,000 grant to hire a designer for the redesign of Dehart Field. The goal is to improve the field’s conditions, and we anticipate the design work to be completed this coming year, and with construction slated for 2026.

Additionally, DPW worked alongside Memorial Park Conservancy to help pave the new pathway along Valley Street, a project funded by a grant that conservancy got from AARP. This new pathway will complete the interior walkway of Memorial Park and support the planned landscaping improvements, enhancing this treasured community space. Thank you to Superintendent Mike Horan and the entire DPW team for their continued dedication to maintaining and improving Maplewood infrastructure and public spaces.

Recreation and Pool

Our Department of Community Services led by Melissa Mancuso and her dedicated team continues to provide a wide range of recreational, senior and pool activities.

The very busy department, offers a variety of programs including softball, basketball, tennis, and ultimate Frisbee for children, adults, and seniors. Additionally, they introduce new and exciting activities like puppy yoga to kind of go along with the goat yoga that everybody already beloved. Winter, ice skating, arts and craft classes, and much more. There’s truly something for everyone. Last year, the department expanded its senior programming to new heights, offering art classes, 17 senior trips, lunch and learns, 750 fitness time slots, 16 socials, some parties, and a remarkable art class with 232 participants, which culminated in an art show at 1978 Gallery.

For 2025, they’re excited to introduce new meditation offerings, adding a focus of mental health to compliment the physical activities already available.

Let’s not forget one of the neighborhood gems, the Maplewood Community Pool. This past year, the township committee enhanced the subsidy offerings to residents, which led to an increase in pool memberships. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Pool Manager Nick Waltzm community service expanded swim lesson offerings, including more weekend classes, and conducted over 300 swim lessons. This included two adult novice learn to swim classes with plans to offer even more lessons in 2025.

Throughout the season, the pool hosted in water fitness sessions, float nights, live music on Wednesdays, DJ nights and more, providing fun and relaxation for all ages of our community. The department also hired, trained and worked with over 160 local youths in various seasonal positions, ranging from camp counselors to pool staff sports programming support and event assistance. Director Mancuso reports that 2024 was a successful year for the Department of Community Service in terms of connecting with residents of all ages. Their focus remains on making programming inclusive, accessible, and vibrant for everyone in the community. We look forward to even more exciting offerings and developments in 2025, and we thank you for your commitment to creating so many great programs for our residents.

Arts & Culture

The township continues to host and support incredible community events through our division of arts and culture, spotlighting important cultural moments such as Black History Month, Women’s History Month and Pride Month. We collaborate with various organizations and departments to bring you beloved annual events like Mayfest, Maplewoodstock, Juneteenth, and the 4th of July celebrations. We also host Maplewood Village Summer Streets, National Night Out, Dickens Village, and the cherished Tree Lighting and Menorah Lighting. These events foster community spirit, and provide opportunities for residents to come together and celebrate, and we look forward to them again in 2025.

Clerk’s Office

The Township Clerk’s Office led by Liz Fritz remains busy and essential with the essential work of managing resident and township records. One of the major goals of 2024 was to transition all of the clerks and registrars applications to an online format, and that initiative is nearly complete. These advancements enable the public to engage the township with more flexibility, allowing residents to complete business without needing to visit town hall during office hours. Special thanks to Amari Allah and Ed Starzynski for their work in achieving this goal.

Also, this office was successfully transitioned using E Code, which serves as a repository for our resolutions, ordinances, agendas, and more. This has significantly improved access for both staff and the public by centralizing documents in one location.

The office also collaborated with a YouthNet intern to create a new residential brochure that combines information from the township website with details on elected officials and county services. The brochure has already been a big hit with our senior community, as reported by the Senior Advisory Committee and Community Services staff. It is available online on the township’s website and distributed through e-newsletters. In addition to these projects, the Clerk’s office coordinates numerous annual celebrations, including the employee appreciation event, this year held at the Avenue Pub; Veterans Day program; Volunteer Appreciation Dinner; and today’s reorganization meeting, among others.

Development

The Department of Community Development — Ms. DePalma works tirelessly year round, overseeing construction, permitting, code enforcement, and all matters related to planning and approvals. In 2024, the department facilitated nearly $30 million in renovations within the township, processing over 75 zoning review applications for both commercial and residential expansions. Director Annette DePalma played a key role in the Maplewood Theater Redevelopment area, affordable housing initiatives, and regularly collaborates with the directors of the Village Alliance and the Springfield Avenue partnership to streamline permit processes and encouraging investment in our commercial districts.

In collaboration with the code committee chaired by committee member Dean Dafis, the department has been focusing on preserving our historic housing stock and maintaining consistency in the scale of new construction in residential neighborhoods. After extensive discussions and deliberations at code committee meetings, the township committee passed several important ordinances this year, including those to increase the side yard setbacks in two of the largest residential zones, regulate demolitions to better manage tear-downs, and implement construction practices that require the containment of plastic and dust to prevent them from entering the watershed.

Under Annette DePalma’s leadership, the departments successfully applied for and receive close to a million dollars in grants, which will fund road work and beautification projects on Springfield Avenue; a preservation plan at the Woodland was already done, but funded by those grants as well; and a significant grant for a fully electric senior, a DA compliant bus, which just arrived this past week.

Finally, I’m sorry for going on so long, but we do a lot. As you can see, the state of the township is not only excellent, but incredibly busy. We are fortunate to have dedicated and hardworking township staff that consistently works to bring the goals of the Township Committee to fruition. So thank you all and Happy New Year.