Weigh in on Future of Maplewood Theater Site at In-Person Meetings, Feb. 29 & March 14

Maplewood Township officials will host two in-person community meetings — Feb. 29 at the Woodland and March 14 at the Burgdorff — to discuss the redevelopment of an area including the former Maplewood Theater and the former Bank of America. (See the flyer below for details).

The Township Committee recently adopted the Planning Board’s recommendation to designate six of the eight lots within the area, which face Maplewood Avenue and are between Inwood Place and Durand Road, as a “non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment,” following the results of a study commissioned by the TC.

Both the Maplewood Theater and Bank of America spaces have been vacant for several years. A plan by Cinema Lab to reopen the theater fell through in early 2022 and the liquor license bid acquired for the venture was denied by the local liquor control board. Another deal with local resident Brandon Collier, who is currently developing 7 West Parker, a 46-unit apartment building at the site of the former Gleason’s Cleaners, also fell through.

The meetings will both be in-person only and will not be livestreamed.

“…unfortunately the technology doesn’t exist at The Woodland,” said Mayor Nancy Adams. “If a third meeting is determined to be needed, we may do it at Town Hall. We didn’t want to do this meeting in a formal setting like town hall so people will be more comfortable sharing ideas.”

See the full redevelopment study here:

