PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Coalition on Race Luminary Decorating Party Shines a Path to MLK Day

One of South Orange-Maplewood’s cherished annual traditions sprung to an early start on January 4 when community members came together to decorate luminaries for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20.

Sponsored by the Community Coalition on Race, the Luminary Decorating Party took place at the SOPAC loft and included members of all ages and neighborhoods from the two towns.

“A sign of hope, sanctuary, peace, and solidarity with Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community, the luminary project brings together community members in honor, celebration and reflection on the legacy of MLK. Last year, over 1300 locations proudly displayed luminaries,” read a release from the Coalition. Children attending the event learned the significance of the Dr. King holiday and were asked to decorate their luminaries in a creative way and address the question, “What does Dr. King’s message mean to you?”

The luminaries come four in a pack for a suggested donation of $10 with proceeds to benefit the South Orange and Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. At sunset on January 20 (MLK Day), participants light and display their luminaries.

Visit the CCR website for more information.

Photos by Joy Yagid: