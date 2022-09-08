Sept. 15 Protest Planned Against Plea Deal in Moussa Fofana Murder

Friends and family of Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall on September 15 in response to a reported plea deal in the case of Fofana’s alleged murderer.

“This was an intentional murder. The penalty for intentional murder is 30 years to life,” said former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta. “But the prosecutor has agreed to ask for a ridiculously low prison term of 15 years. The community is outraged. We protest this failure to provide justice for Moussa.”

Profeta helped to raise more than $50,000 in reward money toward the capture and arrest of Fofana’s murderer.

A hearing on the plea deal is scheduled on September 22. Village Green will provide more information on the hearing as it becomes available from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moussa’s mother, Hawa Fofana, shared her feeling about the plea deal on Instagram, after the hearing was carried from September 1:

Yohan Hernandez, 20, of Newark was arrested and charged with the murder of Moussa Fofana in August 2021. At a virtual arraignment later that month, his attorney claimed that Hernandez shot Fofana in self-defense, after Fofana and a friend allegedly chased Hernandez’s younger brother at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood on the night of June 6.

Profeta says that the protest will gather at the entrance to Columbia High School at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, and then proceed with Maplewood Police escort along Kensington Terrace to Oakland Road to Valley Street and Maplewood Town Hall, where Profeta and Mayor Dean Dafis will speak, among others. Information on letter writing and a petition for signing will be available at Maplewood Town Hall.