GovernmentHealth & WellnessMaplewoodTowns

When is Air too Polluted for Summer Camp? Maplewood Talks Policy, Clear Communication

by Lela Moore

Town leaders discussed their policy for when camps and outdoor activities should be canceled, and how to best alert parents and caretakers of children.

written by Lela Moore
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Town Nurse Offers Tips for Keeping Coyotes...

Rising Stars Summer Program Underway At Seth Boyden...

Maplewood Police Seek Man in Aggravated Assault at...

Maplewood DPW Worker Says Spilling Cleaner on Boss’s...

6th Annual MEND 10 Days of 10Ks Fundraiser...

SOMA Coalition on Race Announces Campaign to Change...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE