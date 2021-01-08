Candidates Must File by March 8 for South Orange Board of Trustees Election on May 11

The next South Orange municipal election is approaching fast: Tuesday, May 11, 2021. On that date, three of six Village Board of Trustee seats will be up for election. Incumbents are Steve Schnall, Walter Clarke and Karen Hartshorn Hilton. Terms are for four years.

The Village President seat is not up for election this year. Sheena Collum won that seat for the second time in 2019 and her term ends in 2023.

Village Green reached out to Schnall, Clarke and Hilton to ask if they will pursue reelection. Each said they will announce their decisions in the coming weeks. The three Trustees ran together in 2017. .

Any South Orange resident interested in running for the Board of Trustees must be a registered voter in the Township of South Orange Village and have been a resident of the Township for at least 1 year.

According to the Township website, candidate packets are now available and are due March 8, 2021 on or before 4:00 p.m. To request a packet, email [email protected] and use the subject line: 2021 Municipal Election Candidate Packet Request.