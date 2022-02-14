CHS Junior Lindsey Minor Takes 3rd Place in Women’s Épée State Championships

Lindsey Minor is only a junior at Columbia High School, but she’s the #3 women’s high school épée fencer in New Jersey.

Minor won third place in a grueling competition Sunday, February 13, at Morris Knolls High School, squaring off against a field of 38 other épée women fencers.

CHS senior Phoebe Hill (also épée) started strong, placing first in the first round, but finished 12th overall in the second round missing the cutoff for the final 8.

CHS men’s épée fencer Aidan Haley placed 9th overall in the first round but was eliminated in the second round of play.

CHS women’s foil fencers Susanna Mann and Maia Sinkler qualified for the state individual competition at districts, but were eliminated in the first round of States today.

The CHS Girls Fencing team defeated Bergen Tech in the Sweet 16 State Championship competition last week and next plays Morris Hills in the Elite 8; date and location to be confirmed on Feb. 14.