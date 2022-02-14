MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

CHS Junior Lindsey Minor Takes 3rd Place in Women’s Épée State Championships

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Lindsey Minor is only a junior at Columbia High School, but she’s the #3 women’s high school épée fencer in New Jersey.

Minor won third place in a grueling competition Sunday, February 13, at Morris Knolls High School, squaring off against a field of 38 other épée women fencers.

CHS senior Phoebe Hill (also épée) started strong, placing first in the first round, but finished 12th overall in the second round missing the cutoff for the final 8.

CHS men’s épée fencer Aidan Haley placed 9th overall in the first round but was eliminated in the second round of play.

CHS women’s foil fencers Susanna Mann and Maia Sinkler qualified for the state individual competition at districts, but were eliminated in the first round of States today.

The CHS Girls Fencing team defeated Bergen Tech in the Sweet 16 State Championship competition last week and next plays Morris Hills in the Elite 8; date and location to be confirmed on Feb. 14.

Coach Daryl White, Lindsey Minor, Arthur “Doc” Paulina, and Frank Mustilli

Lindsey Minor with her mom Deirdre at the 2022 NJSIAA State Individual Fencing Championships

Frank Mustilli of the NJ Fencing Alliance and 2022 NJSIAA #3 Women’s Epee Fencer Lindsey Minor

2022 NJSIAA Women’s Épée #1 Nadia Gaberkorn, #2 Anna Damratoski and #3 Lindsey Minor

