Pride Month in Full Swing in Maplewood and South Orange

With a festival, a march, a picnic, dancing, flag raising, pickleball and municipal proclamations, Pride Month is in full swing in South Orange and Maplewood.

Last Sunday (June 8), Maplewood hosted the North Jersey Pride Festival at Memorial Park — one of the largest family-friendly LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the region.

And on Friday (June 13) the Pride celebration continues with the annual “Pride Under the Stars” dance party at Spiotta Park in South Orange, sponsored by North Jersey Pride, South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village, the dance party takes place from 8 to 11 p.m.

The 21-and-over celebration will be hosted by Honey Marie with music by DJ Dirty Preston keeping the energy going all evening. There will be a cash bar with proceeds benefitting North Jersey Pride.

Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $20 will directly support North Jersey Pride’s mission. North Jersey Pride, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ youth and families through inclusive programming and events across New Jersey.

The 2025 Pride Month calendar has had full slate of events including the annual Equality March, Youth Pride Picnic, Lavender Graduation, Big Queer Youth Prom, Pickle with Pride at Orange Lawn Tennis Club in South Orange June 14, Interact Theater’s This Is Our Story June 19-20 at The Woodland in Maplewood and Trans Youth Speak at Columbia High School on June 16. And SOPAC Cabaret in the Loft is presenting Once Upon a SLAY, a Disney drag spectacular, on Friday, June 13.

Both Maplewood and South Orange proclaimed support of June as Pride month, celebrating the history of the fight for equality and the value of the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ residents to the greater community.

Embracing people of all races, creeds, colors, backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities, both towns encourage all residents to celebrate the “rich, significant contributions” of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community who “enrich the diversity and vitality” of both South Orange and Maplewood.

Below are the full Pride Month proclamations by South Orange Village and Maplewood Township.

South Orange Village:

Download (PDF, 271KB)

Maplewood Township:

Download (PDF, 422KB)