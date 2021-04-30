Seton Hall University and South Orange CC&J to Host Social Justice Event May 2

From Seton Hall University and South Orange Community Care and Justice:

Join Civil Rights Era giants Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. and SHU’s Dr. Forrest Pritchett to explore the practical steps that turn social justice activism into community level change through social work, social justice and other hyper local practices.

Please register here: http://bit.ly/ SHUCCnJSpeakerSeriesMay2

Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. has been a Civil Rights Movement activist, minister, educator, lecturer, and is an authority on nonviolent social change strategy and implementation.