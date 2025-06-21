South Orange Village Issues Pool Update, Hopes to Open in Early July, Weather Permitting

The following notice was updated by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs on the Village website on Friday, June 20, 2025 (photos added by Village Green):

Pool Construction Update

South Orange Community Pool Renovation Update

We know how disappointing it is that the South Orange Community Pool has not yet opened, and we share your frustration. This pool is an important part of our community, and we know how much everyone was looking forward to enjoying it this summer. While we had hoped to welcome swimmers back by the end of the school year, we were unfortunately not able to meet that goal. We want to be transparent about what has caused the delay, and where the project currently stands.

Why the Work Was Needed

The renovations underway are essential for the long-term operation of the pool. By the end of last summer, it became clear that the existing gutter system had reached the end of its useful life. Constant maintenance was required just to keep the pool operational through Labor Day.

Since then, Village staff have worked diligently to secure a contractor and to move this project forward as efficiently as possible. While we understand the importance of holding the contractor accountable for delays, our top priority remains getting the pool open quickly—without compromising safety or quality.

Challenges & Timeline

Pool repair work requires specialized contractors and subcontractors—and the work is heavily dependent on weather. In our region, this creates a narrow seasonal window to complete the work and a limited pool of skilled technicians spread among many jobs in the region. Unfortunately, this past season brought weather-related delays both early and late in the schedule.

Here is a high-level overview of the project timeline:

Summer 2024 : Pool gutter repair contract awarded; gutter ordered with mid-September delivery estimate

: Pool gutter repair contract awarded; gutter ordered with mid-September delivery estimate Fall 2024 : Gutter arrived late; early cold weather halted on-site welding

: Gutter arrived late; early cold weather halted on-site welding Winter–Spring 2025 : Delays securing a welding crew; multiple rounds of off-site work and pressure testing extended the timeline

: Delays securing a welding crew; multiple rounds of off-site work and pressure testing extended the timeline April–May 2025: Gutter installation completed, allowing work to continue on plumbing, tile, and concrete layout

Current Status

We are now facing the final major hurdle: pouring the concrete pathways around the main and intermediate pools. This step is critical not just for accessibility, but also for final system testing and safety inspections. Unfortunately, persistent rain and now rising temperatures have caused additional delays in this weather-sensitive phase.

Current work includes:

Concrete Work : Actively underway as weather allows

: Actively underway as weather allows Site Cleanup & Lighting : In progress

: In progress Bonding & Grounding Tests : To follow once concrete is completed

: To follow once concrete is completed Health Inspection: Scheduled after all site work and testing are complete

What’s Next

If the concrete work can be completed by June 27, we are optimistic that the pool could open during the first week of July. However, because this phase depends entirely on weather conditions, we cannot yet provide a firm date.

We are monitoring progress daily and will continue to keep the community updated as soon as we have more clarity.

We know these delays have affected summer plans and community morale, and we truly regret the inconvenience. If a refund is desired please reach out to the South Orange Recreation Department for assistance. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to complete this critical renovation and reopen the pool in a safe, welcoming, and fully operational condition.

We’d also like to extend our sincere thanks to our neighbors in Maplewood, who have graciously opened their pool to South Orange pool members over the past several weekends. Both communities have a history of welcoming each other’s pool members when needed and as conditions allow. Please understand that now that school is out, Maplewood must closely monitor capacity to ensure pool safety, which limits their ability to welcome South Orange residents.

Related Village Green coverage:

With Heat Wave Looming, an “Unfortunate Update”: South Orange Pool Opening Delayed Again

Updated Photos: South Orange Community Pool Opening Delayed

Read More about the pool construction projects here.